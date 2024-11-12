Late Fillongley leveller denies Bourton a fourth straight league win
Coventry Alliance Football League
Division 3
Bourton and Frankton 2 Fillongley Reserves 2
An evenly-matched first half saw both side go in level at 1-1 at half-time after the visitors had struck the front first before in-form Clifford Awuah equalised for Bourton midway through the half.
The home side started the second period the better and were rewarded when Awuah netted for this and Bourton’s second of the game, however Fillongley struck back to make it 2-2 with nine minutes remaining to earn a share of the points
Sunday
Leamington and District Sunday Football League
Cancer Research Charity Cup 1st Round
Bourton and Frankton 11 Hampton Magna 1
Four goals from Callum Carsley led Bourton and Frankton’s Sunday side through to the next stage of the LDSFL’s Cancer Research Charity Cup after an emphatic 11-1 win over visitors Hampton Magna.
Carsley’s four-timer was backed by a hat-trick from Tyler Reeves with Jake Allies-Proctor adding a double and Alex Mills and Robert Scott also getting on the scoresheet.
· Other Result
Birmingham FA County Minor Challenge Cup
Perrywoods United Youth Under 16s 4 Bourton and Frankton Under 16s 3
Fixtures:
Saturday
Benevolent Charity Cup 1st Round
Bourton and Frankton v Shilton Reserves (2:00 pm kick-off)
Sunday
Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League
Under 16 League Division C
Chapelfield Colts v Bourton and Frankton (2:30 pm kick-off)