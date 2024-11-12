Late Fillongley leveller denies Bourton a fourth straight league win

Bourton and Frankton were denied a fourth consecutive league win on Saturday as visitors Fillongley grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at The Field.

Coventry Alliance Football League

Division 3

Bourton and Frankton 2 Fillongley Reserves 2

B & F FC

An evenly-matched first half saw both side go in level at 1-1 at half-time after the visitors had struck the front first before in-form Clifford Awuah equalised for Bourton midway through the half.

The home side started the second period the better and were rewarded when Awuah netted for this and Bourton’s second of the game, however Fillongley struck back to make it 2-2 with nine minutes remaining to earn a share of the points

Sunday

Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Cancer Research Charity Cup 1st Round

Bourton and Frankton 11 Hampton Magna 1

Four goals from Callum Carsley led Bourton and Frankton’s Sunday side through to the next stage of the LDSFL’s Cancer Research Charity Cup after an emphatic 11-1 win over visitors Hampton Magna.

Carsley’s four-timer was backed by a hat-trick from Tyler Reeves with Jake Allies-Proctor adding a double and Alex Mills and Robert Scott also getting on the scoresheet.

· Other Result

Birmingham FA County Minor Challenge Cup

Perrywoods United Youth Under 16s 4 Bourton and Frankton Under 16s 3

Fixtures:

Saturday

Benevolent Charity Cup 1st Round

Bourton and Frankton v Shilton Reserves (2:00 pm kick-off)

Sunday

Coventry and Warwickshire Youth Football League

Under 16 League Division C

Chapelfield Colts v Bourton and Frankton (2:30 pm kick-off)