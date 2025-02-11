Latest news from The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Division 3

The weather continues to play havoc with the fixture list, but we still have a raft of games from Cup and League matches.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We start our round-up with the Cup matches and we go straight to the Division 1 Cup.

Khalsa 3 Long Itchington 0

This was a close run affair and it was only the last ten minutes that saw Khalsa take command. Sukhraj Nijjar had put Khalsa ahead on twenty minutes, but it stayed that way until with ten minutes left on the clock Nijjar grabbed his second. Three minutes later and Aaron Sahota nailed the win.

Division 4

We move on to the Cancer Research Cup.

Napton 2 Hawkes Mill Sports 7 (seven)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Brandish led the way here for Hawkes Mill with a hat-trick. David Michael Buckley added a brace. Nathan Cadby and Patrick Ryan got the others. Hawkes Mill progress.

Leamington Hib’s 10 (ten) Fusilier 0

Division 2

All one way traffic here and Connoll Farrell and Josh Tiff both notched hat-tricks. Josh Cope, Saul Dawson, Jack Marsden also added. Substitute Kyle Fletcher came on for the last fifteen minutes and within three minutes had added his name to the scoresheet! Hib’s progress into the next round.

And now for the Cancer Supplementary Cup.

Kenilworth Royal Oak 1 Cubbington Albion 5

Billy Gatfield put Cubbington ahead with the second fastest goal of the day in the second minute here. Josh Cox made it all square nine minutes later, but then it all went Cubbington’s way. Gatfield restored the advantage and Harry Taylor then added a brace of his own. Jordan Cox wrapped it all up with twenty minutes to go to give Albion the win and progression into the next round.

Division 5

Heathcote Athletic 0 Wellesbourne Wanderers 7 (seven)

Last Seasons Golden Boot Alex Rea back in form here as he bagged four of his own. Joel Giblin started it off in the fourth minute. Elliot Durbin also scored before the half time break. Dylan Koenig wrapped it all up with eight minutes to go. Wanderers into the next round.

Hampton Magna 5 Warwick United 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Javon Cupidon and Luke Johnson-Rawlings were not enough for United here. Magna were too strong but despite the scoreline it wasn’t as easy as it looks. Aaron Dicken got the first after only six minutes. He got his second just before the break. There were only seventeen minutes left when Magna took a grip. Tom Bazeley got the third, with only six minutes to go Matty Goodwin added the fourth and in the last minute Dan Bates finished it off. Magna go into the next round.

The weather has continued to affect Sunday League games around Leamington

We move on to League action now and we start with a look at the Division 1 Table. Hawkes Mill Sports sit top, closely followed by Cubbington Albion, and Khalsa are still in the hunt.

We move on to results from Division 2

Bishops Itchington 4 Khalsa Reserves 0

All four goals coming ion the first half. Harry Stone afyer sixteen minutes. Ed Kostiuk six minutes later. Twelve minutes after that and Craig Watkin got the third and Adam Miles struck just before the break. Khalsa pushed hard in the second half but Bishops held firm.

The Division 2 table shows Leam Hib's with an unbeaten record look to have this season under control, but Wellesbourne Wanderers are only two points behind and are in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Division 3 Table shows Cubbington FC are 5 points clear with a game in hand but all still toplay for.

We move on to results from Division 4

Minds Matter 1 Whitnash Town 2

Trav Lea put Minds Matter in front after twenty minutes. That’s how it stayed until just before the hour mark when Gianni Cefaliello made it all square. Zane Evans struck after sixty five minutes to put Town in front and they held on to take the points.

Stockton 3 Real Barston 2

A thriller here. A brace from Dan Brown inside the first twenty five minutes set Stockton on their way. Real Barston fought back in the second half and goals from Callum Shepherd and Charles Pickering saw them level with twenty three minutes to go. Alex Stevens popped up with ten minutes on the clock to give Stockton the advantage again and they held on to take the points.

The Division 4 Table has Snitterfield romping away 10 points clear and with only 6 games left to play in the League time is running out for any challenger!

We finish off with results from Division 5 as usual.

Kenilworth Town 7 (seven) Southam United Reserves 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Clarke with fastest goal of the day in the first minute gave Town the dream start. Adam Smith added a second ten minutes later. It stayed that way until it all went a bit ding dong in the second half. Harley Wright pulled one back for Southam shortly after the re-start. Oliver Flynn promptly went back up the other end and restored the Town advantage. James Brison then added another five minutes later. Damien Goring then pulled another back for Southam, but two more goals in a three minute spell from Clarke and Smith wrapped it all up.

Kineton Sports and Social Club 5 Wellesbourne Wanderers Development 2

A brace from Caleb Clydesdale wasn’t enough for Wellesbourne here, as neighbours Kineton did them no favours. Liam Naven-Jones led the way grabbing four goals, Tristan Birch got the other.

Stockton Reserves 2 Balsall and Berkswell 5

Two early goals from Charlie Mills and Trystan Bending gave Stockton hope. However the Hornets had other things on their minds and hit back with five of their own. Jack Reidy had kept them in it with the solitary Hornet strike in the first half. George Stevens, Ruben Oliveira and a brace from Jonathan Ley doing the damage.

The Table is the closest in the League with Kineton Sports and Social Club and Kenilworth Town locked together at the Top. This one is going to the wire!