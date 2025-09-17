Latest news from the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

The season is underway and we have match reports from week 2, including the return of our "Match of the day" feature report.

Week 2 of the 2025-26 season of the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League. Sponsored by Buropro.

We start with the resumption of our “Match of the day” reports, and this week that’s the thriller from Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club FC V Napton FC from Division 2.

Massey Ferguson Sports & Social Club FC 3 Napton FC 3

Massey Ferguson FC line up before their first League game of the season.

Masseys have clearly spent time and money over the break getting the pitch ready for the new season. A sandy surface was still evidence of all the work carried out. The game got underway and Napton struck first within two minutes. The ball was hooked over the top by Lewis Elkins for striker Chris Watts to run on to. He faced Massey’s goalkeeper Ross Davis 1-on-1 who stood his ground and made a good save, but the ball fortunately rebounded back to Watts and he rolled it into an empty net.

Napton doubled their lead soon after on the counter attack. They worked it quickly upfield from an attacking Massey’s set-piece that broke down, and Bradley Allibone slotted the ball under the goalkeeper into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Massey Ferguson needed a response and they got it quickly. Harry Green was slipped through by Blake Arthur and he smartly dinked the ball past the keeper to halve the deficit in the 17th minute.

Napton’s captain Joe Merry suffered a serious injury midway through the 1st half. This led to a fairly lengthy delay and subsequently there was significant added time played at the end of the half. The score however remained 1-2 at the break.

Referee Dave Watkins and Captains Ali Buzzard and Joe Merry

Massey started the 2nd half strongly and like Napton in the 1st, scored after only 2 minutes. They pressed Napton high and an errant clearance from the keeper fell straight to Josh Cox 20 or so yards out. He took a touch out his feet and curled the ball into the top right corner to square things up.

Massey surged on and in the 64th minute Michael Parry was tripped in the box. He stepped up to take the penalty he’d won and confidently fired home to complete the turnaround.

As Massey tired late in the game and sat deeper to defend their lead, Napton pushed for an equaliser. And with only 5 minutes to go they got exactly that with another Chris Watts goal.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing minutes and there were big chances to take all 3 points, but ultimately those chances were spurned and both sides had to settle for a draw in the end.

Napton FC

We have one Cup match to report and that’s a preliminary round of the George Dutton Cup.

Kineton United FC 3 Kenilworth Wardens FC 5

Wardens were three up via Hayden Twycross, Dylan Wright and Jono Gilworth inside twenty five minutes. Liam Naven-Jones pulled one back for Kineton, but Alex Waters restored the three goal advantage shortly after the re-start. Two late strikes from Scott Dunn gave Kineton hope but too little too late. Wardens go into the next round.

We now move to Division 1

Cubbington Albion FC 1 Bowling Green FC 4

Joshua Hayden scored the first for Bowling Green after fourteen minutes. Haydn grabbed his second on the half hour mark. Bradley Goddard added a third on the hour and Ed Jolly wrapped it up with a finish with 10 minutes to go

Cubbington Albion pulled one back after 71 minutes from Charlie Cleaver. The damage was done, and bowling green have a great start to the season

Wellesbourne Wanderers FC 4 Bishop’s Itchington FC 1

Dion Love and Douglas Simpson both struck in the first half to give Wanderers a two nil lead. Bishops struck back through Adam David Moyles shortly into the second half. Dylan Kern and Alexander Rae both added to extend Wanderers lead.

Leamington Hibernian FC 3 Long Itchington FC 3

Ash kitchen and Liam Blake with the first half strikes to give Hibs a 2 1 advantage at half time. Sam Crawford, George Ellis and Louis Mitchell with the Long Itchington goals. Hibs got a third to level it up.

We move on to division 2

HR I Harbury FC 0 Hampton Magna FC 2

Dave Jones on form with the brace here. The first came just before the hour Mark. The second with 9 minutes to go.

Khalsa B FC 0 Kenilworth & Cubbington sporting FC 3

Jack Gibson grabbed his first inside the first minute and had a brace inside the first 20 minutes. Khalsa were still not in it and on the half hour Tom Horrocks added a third. Khalsa fought back but Cubbington and Kenilworth held on to take all three points and continue their form from last season.

We move on to Division 3.

Heathcote Athletic FC 0 Kenilworth Town FC 2

This one stayed tight until the last fifteen minutes. James Brison popped up to give Town the advantage and then with only six minutes left Alex Cockburn sealed it with a second Town goal.

Minds Matter FC 8 (eight) Ettington Rovers FC 3

This was the Conor Smith show. A double hat-trick in seventy minutes put Minds Matter safely beyond the Ettington reach. James Bowen and Trav Lea with the other Minds goals. Glen Matthew started the ball rolling putting Ettington ahead after three minutes. Unfortunately, his second was in the eighty fifth minute when it was all done bar the shouting. An own goal finished it off for Ettington.

Stockton FC 1 Castle United FC 2

Josh Thomas put Stockton ahead after eighteen minutes. Rodion Kotenko made it allsquare on the stroke of half time. He then completed his brace with the winner with only twelve minutes left on the clock.

We move on to Division 4

Balsall and Berkswell FC 6 Miners Arms FC 2

Ruben Oliveira led the Hornets attack here with a hat-trick. It was a tight first half and Miners had started the better. Toby Carter with the equal fastest goal of the day in the first minute to put Miners ahead. Josh Lowe made it all square fifteen minutes later. Kyle Heath then put the Hornets in front just before the break. Just after the break and Oliveira grabbed his three in a devastating ten minute spell, with Jack King adding another. Dan White scored a second for Miners with fourteen minutes to go but the damage was done.

Chadwick End FC 4 Khalsa C FC 3

Daniel Timms put Khalsa ahead after ten minutes. It stayed that way until six minutes into the second half when Jack Dunne equalised for Chadwick. Paul Rose then put Chadwick ahead seven minutes later. Two minutes after that and Josh Fitzgerald made it all square again. Less than ten minutes later and Oliver Senior restored the Chadwick advantage. Khalsa were back on terms seven minutes later as Samuel Wells joined the scorers. With less than ten minutes to go Senior popped up to get his second for Chadwick and take the points.

JDS Sporting FC 3 Warwick United FC 4

United came from behind here to take all three points home. Shamir Entezar had put United in front with a goal in the first minute (equal fastest of the day). Team mate Dean Pugh then repeated the feat straight from kick off to make it two – nil. Steven Minard and Sean Nugent had JDS level by the break. Entezar then scored his second just past the hour mark, and Luke Johnson-Rawlings added a fourth with just over fifteen minutes to go. Minard got his second with only nine minutes left but United held on to take the points.

Southam United Reserves FC 4 Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev’s 3

Another first minute strike here and this one came from Oliver Reeves to give Southam a great start. Harley Wright added a second six minutes later. James Lynch pulled one back for Wanderers just before the half hour mark, but Oz Kee made it three for Southam approaching half time. Caleb Clydesdale then reduced the deficit again just before the break and grabbed a second just after the break to make it all square again. With only fifteen minutes to go Wright struck again to restore the Southam advantage and they held on to take the points.

Stockton Reserves FC 5 Midland Rovers FC 1

A brace apiece for Charlie Mills and Trystan Bending and a single from Owen May were enough for Stockton here. James Pooley had kept Rovers in it at 19 minutes but Stockton then took control.