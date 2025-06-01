Latest results from Warwick Golf Club
Here are the results for Warwick Golf club for April and May.
6th April: April monthly medal; 1st Anthony Houghton net 69, Mick Dale net 74.
13th April: Warwick Masters; 1st Simon Duns 38 points (on count back), 2nd Lee Such 38 points.
27th April: The Buswell Trophy; 1st Simon Duns 41 points, 2nd Mick Dale 39 points.
4th May: May monthly medal; 1st Ron Jeffries net 70, 2nd Phil Head net 71.
11th May: The Miles Trophy; 1st Cindy Lewis & Anthony Houghton net 61, 2nd Ron Jeffries & Phil Head net 62.
18th May: Roy Woolston Trophy; 1st Mick Dale 37 points, 2nd Cindy Lewis 35 points.
25th May: Holland Cup; 1st Cindy Lewis net 64, 2nd Phil Head net 67.