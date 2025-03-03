Leaders Lillington collect maximum points in Leamington Table Tennis League
They collected all 10 points through Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong. St Georges B, in 3rd, overcame Colebridge A 7-3 with Mark Jackson unbeaten. Earl Sweeney won two and Damon Fenton a single, going down deuce in the 5th to both Omar Khan and Michael Browne. Fenton took the doubles with Jackson 11-8 in the 5th. Khan won Colebridge’s other point. St Georges A enjoyed an 8-2 win over Free Church C. Harrison Allwood’s treble included a 5 set win over Owain Jones. Gary Jackson also won 3 beating Jeff Harris 13-11 in the 5th and Mark Rose added a single, losing to Jones 10-12 in the 5th. Harry Purewal also beat Rose but Jackson and Rose landed the doubles for the victors.
Rugby B moved into second spot in Division 1 after a 6-4 success over Wellesbourne. Adrian Pilgrim posted a maximum, Tomas Jacko added two, the pair winning the doubles. Pete Barrow (2), Alan Cotton (1) and Gary Stewart (1) replied.
Division 2 leaders WCC A beat their nearest rivals, Eathorpe A, 9-1. Niall Herbert’s treble included an 11-9 win over Walter Warburton. Chris Maiden also won three and William Panes two with Herbert and Maiden taking the doubles. Warburton replied. Colebridge B have hit a rich vein of form and defeated Rugby C 9-1. Dean Hicks and Jason Rainey won all of their singles and Andrew Rowland won two, losing to Jack Evans. Rowland helped Hicks to the doubles. WCC Bears defeated Free Church E 8-2. Chris Hughes and John Price were responsible for 7 of the points and Phil Paine added one. Radu Draghici and Sam Groom shared Church’s points. Eathorpe B eased relegation fears with a 7-3 win against Whitnash. Toby John powered to a triple, though Paras Tejani only went down 9-11 in the 5th. Mark Bastick took two including an 11-8 in the 5th verdict against Richard Smith and Ben James won one as well as partnering John to the doubles. In response Smith won one, Tejani defeated James 14-12 in the 5th and Dennis Woodhead beat Bastick 11-8 in the 5th.
Radford C moved to the summit of Division 3 after trouncing WCC Flounders 9-1. Andy Coonan and Padipat Pluemworasawat were unbeaten and Boye Cho won two, losing out to Simon Chalker. She did, however, help Padipat to the doubles.
Previous leaders Free Church F suffered a 4-6 loss to Moreton Morrell with Kanan Nithi maintaining an excellent season to win three. Tim Davies and Pablo Smith chipped in with singles and the duo won the doubles 3-1. Nick Darwen and Tobias Eriksson recorded braces for Church. Ashorne A moved into third when edging Free Church H 6-4. Richard Grover was in top form for the winners but Alexandros Plianos dropped a rare point when losing to Ankit Sharma. The pair teamed for the crucial doubles. Sharma (2), Phil Booth (1) and Marc Briscoe (1) responded. Radford C have 134 points from 18 matches, Church F have 126 points from 18 matches, and Ashorne A have 117 from 17. Nomads Dragons (4th with 110 from 18) beat Nomads Codgers 7-3. Richard Miles banked all 3 of Codgers tally but Catherine McAuley, Jill Weaving and Mike Weaving each grabbed two wins, with the ladies winning the doubles. Free Church G’s three juniors whitewashed Eathorpe C 10-0. Alex Bosworth, Tudor Draghici and Bethan Jones have grown in confidence throughout the season. Ashorne B pipped WCC Dinos 6-4 despite a triple from Council’s Colin Astbury. Martin Hamer and William Little won braces and Paul Hedges a single, as well as the doubles with Little.
Eathorpe D look on course to win the Division A title and crushed Whitnash B, currently second, 5-0 courtesy of Darren Hadley and Toby John. Radford A squeaked past Rugby F 3-2 thanks to Padipat Pluemworasawat who won both singles and steered Ian Ogden to an 11-8 in the 5th doubles victory. Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata responded. Radford D overcame Free Church K 4-1 in Division B. Stuart Ayres won two, Paul Holtby one and the duo won the doubles. Johan Pretorius notched a good consolation.
Free Church L popped up to second in Division C after whitewashing Eathorpe G 5-0. Manas Krishnan and Ian Rourke took the honours.
Division D leaders, Radford E, cemented top spot with a 5-0 win over Free Church M, Adrian Church-Jones and Anthony Vervier have their eyes on the title. Second placed Eathorpe F beat Free Church P 4-1 but it was a close match. Guy Ashworth’s two included a deuce in the 5th win over Campbell Turner. Dave Hawker won one, losing to Turner deuce in the 5th and Eathorpe’s doubles win was also in 5.