Leaders Lillington collect maximum points in Leamington Table Tennis League

Division D leaders, Radford E. Anthony Verdier and Adrian Church-Jones

Leaders Lillington Free Church A brushed aside Nomads to collect maximum points in the Leamington Table Tennis League

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They collected all 10 points through Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong. St Georges B, in 3rd, overcame Colebridge A 7-3 with Mark Jackson unbeaten. Earl Sweeney won two and Damon Fenton a single, going down deuce in the 5th to both Omar Khan and Michael Browne. Fenton took the doubles with Jackson 11-8 in the 5th. Khan won Colebridge’s other point. St Georges A enjoyed an 8-2 win over Free Church C. Harrison Allwood’s treble included a 5 set win over Owain Jones. Gary Jackson also won 3 beating Jeff Harris 13-11 in the 5th and Mark Rose added a single, losing to Jones 10-12 in the 5th. Harry Purewal also beat Rose but Jackson and Rose landed the doubles for the victors.

Rugby B moved into second spot in Division 1 after a 6-4 success over Wellesbourne. Adrian Pilgrim posted a maximum, Tomas Jacko added two, the pair winning the doubles. Pete Barrow (2), Alan Cotton (1) and Gary Stewart (1) replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 leaders WCC A beat their nearest rivals, Eathorpe A, 9-1. Niall Herbert’s treble included an 11-9 win over Walter Warburton. Chris Maiden also won three and William Panes two with Herbert and Maiden taking the doubles. Warburton replied. Colebridge B have hit a rich vein of form and defeated Rugby C 9-1. Dean Hicks and Jason Rainey won all of their singles and Andrew Rowland won two, losing to Jack Evans. Rowland helped Hicks to the doubles. WCC Bears defeated Free Church E 8-2. Chris Hughes and John Price were responsible for 7 of the points and Phil Paine added one. Radu Draghici and Sam Groom shared Church’s points. Eathorpe B eased relegation fears with a 7-3 win against Whitnash. Toby John powered to a triple, though Paras Tejani only went down 9-11 in the 5th. Mark Bastick took two including an 11-8 in the 5th verdict against Richard Smith and Ben James won one as well as partnering John to the doubles. In response Smith won one, Tejani defeated James 14-12 in the 5th and Dennis Woodhead beat Bastick 11-8 in the 5th.

Radford C moved to the summit of Division 3 after trouncing WCC Flounders 9-1. Andy Coonan and Padipat Pluemworasawat were unbeaten and Boye Cho won two, losing out to Simon Chalker. She did, however, help Padipat to the doubles.

Previous leaders Free Church F suffered a 4-6 loss to Moreton Morrell with Kanan Nithi maintaining an excellent season to win three. Tim Davies and Pablo Smith chipped in with singles and the duo won the doubles 3-1. Nick Darwen and Tobias Eriksson recorded braces for Church. Ashorne A moved into third when edging Free Church H 6-4. Richard Grover was in top form for the winners but Alexandros Plianos dropped a rare point when losing to Ankit Sharma. The pair teamed for the crucial doubles. Sharma (2), Phil Booth (1) and Marc Briscoe (1) responded. Radford C have 134 points from 18 matches, Church F have 126 points from 18 matches, and Ashorne A have 117 from 17. Nomads Dragons (4th with 110 from 18) beat Nomads Codgers 7-3. Richard Miles banked all 3 of Codgers tally but Catherine McAuley, Jill Weaving and Mike Weaving each grabbed two wins, with the ladies winning the doubles. Free Church G’s three juniors whitewashed Eathorpe C 10-0. Alex Bosworth, Tudor Draghici and Bethan Jones have grown in confidence throughout the season. Ashorne B pipped WCC Dinos 6-4 despite a triple from Council’s Colin Astbury. Martin Hamer and William Little won braces and Paul Hedges a single, as well as the doubles with Little.

Eathorpe D look on course to win the Division A title and crushed Whitnash B, currently second, 5-0 courtesy of Darren Hadley and Toby John. Radford A squeaked past Rugby F 3-2 thanks to Padipat Pluemworasawat who won both singles and steered Ian Ogden to an 11-8 in the 5th doubles victory. Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata responded. Radford D overcame Free Church K 4-1 in Division B. Stuart Ayres won two, Paul Holtby one and the duo won the doubles. Johan Pretorius notched a good consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Church L popped up to second in Division C after whitewashing Eathorpe G 5-0. Manas Krishnan and Ian Rourke took the honours.

Division D leaders, Radford E, cemented top spot with a 5-0 win over Free Church M, Adrian Church-Jones and Anthony Vervier have their eyes on the title. Second placed Eathorpe F beat Free Church P 4-1 but it was a close match. Guy Ashworth’s two included a deuce in the 5th win over Campbell Turner. Dave Hawker won one, losing to Turner deuce in the 5th and Eathorpe’s doubles win was also in 5.