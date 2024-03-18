Leamington 95 Droitwich 7

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fifteen try haul, secured an emphatic win for Leamington, as they crushed Droitwich by 95 points to 7, on a day when their popular scrum-half, Patrick Northover, logged his 300th First team appearance for the Club.

Northover celebrated this milestone achievement by leading out the team, bagging two tries and slotting over ten conversions.

The home side took the lead in the opening minutes when a clever, dummied pass, from fly-half, Lewis Vaughan, created space for Ed Gray to exploit and crash over, allowing Northover his first conversion of the afternoon. This was quickly followed up by a break out of defence by Gareth Shuttleworth, who had Chris John and Conor Chamberlain in support to quickly get the ball into the Droitwich red zone. The two Leamington Backs exchanged passes and unlocked the visitors defence for second row, John Brear to race over.

Patrick Northover scoring for Leamington, picture by Ken Pinfold

Tries from Northover and Shuttleworth soon followed, before a smart pick up in the midfield by Ed Gray set Conor Chamberlain away at blistering pace for a magnificent individual score. The vistors had also got on the scoresheet with a well worked, converted score.

However, the Leamington "Try Machine" continued to make steady progress and by the time of the half time whistle, the home side had claimed three further tries, courtesy of prop, Louis Dunbavin, Gray and centre, Rich McKowen.

The break did nothing to either help Droitwich regroup or detract Leamington from continuing to carry out their training ground routines and work the scoreboard.

Jonty Duncan and Dunbavin were first to prosper in the second period with tries, before a quickly taken penalty by Chris John set Shuttleworth away for his second score of the match.

Leamington's Vaughan, who had impressed all afternoon, effortlessly carved through the Droitwich defence for a fine individual score for try number twelve and soon after, Chris John and Gray combined to get the latter on the scoresheet again. The penultimate try saw centre, Freddy Spencer claim the ball and race some 50 metres for another classy piece of individual skill from the home side.