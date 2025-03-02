Leamington almost snatch a late win in dramatic finish against Old Coventrians

Leamington scrum-half, Sam Russell, on the charge. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington celebrated St David's Day with a Vice Presidents lunch, followed up by an exhilerating and entertaining display against a confident Old Coventrians team, who finally ran out victors, 31 points to Leamington's 29.

Prior to kick off, a minutes silence was held by players, officials and spectators, in memory of Ray Ward, one of the Leamington clubs finest, who died last week.

Playing conditions were superb; a firm surface with pleanty of give in it and glorious Spring sunshine, which suited both sides, who were keen to run the ball at every opportunity.

Leamington had the perfect start, winning two quick penalties in the nearside corner of the pitch. The second of these brought the home side a lineout, which John Brear claimed, to set up a drive. The ball was then spun out towards the right, before being recycled back across the park and into the hands of full back, Conor Chamberlain, who raced over in the corner.

The visitors were quick to respond, with two tries and a conversion, before Leamington struck again with some sharp play from Gareth Shuttleworth, who pressurised the Old Coventrians defence into an error, snapped up the loose ball and raced through to score. Freddie Spencer added the conversion to draw his side level.

In the latter stages of the half, Old Coventrians took control and following a concerted period of pressure on the home try line, regained the lead with an unconverted try.

The visitors continued to exercise control of the game in the opening of the second half, scoring two converted tries and thus open up a clear lead.

Momentum in these early stages was certainly in the hands of Old Coventrians, who were commanding in the scrum and skillful in their backline.

The home side, however, when on song, can draw on a high level of expertise in their own ranks and this was soon to be the case, as they began to claw themselves back into the game. Full Back, Chamberlain, possesses a superb turn of speed and he was able to demonstrate this by opening up the Old Coventrians defence, with one of his trademark sprints, before slipping a pass to Rich Mullis, to crash through to score. Freddie Spencer quickly added the extras.

More star quality from the home side soon followed, when Ant Batchelor, expertly, secured possession in his 22 metre area, before setting Second Row, John Brear, away. With the park at his mercy, Brear charged up field, fending off attempted tackles in his wake, before Chamberlain zoomed in to support the run, eventually taking the ball and racing past the Old Coventrian defenders o score.

A game that seemed at one stage lost, was now looking a different proposition and the tempo was turned up further when the visitors, who were now clearly on the back-foot, conceded a penalty near their try line. Gareth Shuttleworth seized the opportunity to take a quick tap and present the ball to John Brear, who bulldozed his way through for another fine try.

The clock was now the main aggressor for Leamington and time was not waiting to give a helping hand to the home side, who, at the death, had come agonisingly close to a miraculous volte-face.