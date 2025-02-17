Leamington and District Sunday Football League hit by the weather

Leam Hib's and Wellesbourne Wanderers pay a minutes silence as a mark of respect for Keith Billington

The wet weather has again caused fixture problems and numerous matches were called off. However we did get some action and we have League and Cup matches to report.

A minutes silence was observed at all matches this weekend, as a mark of respect for Keith Billington who sadly passed away on Wednesday morning. Keith was a loyal friend and servant of not just this League, but local football as a whole.

Andy Campbell Cup: Balsall and Berkswell 1 Bishops Itchington 8 (eight) - Joe Ryan grabbed a late consolation here but Bishops were too strong and were out of sight. Andrew Yeates got the first after six minutes. Scott Watkin and Adam Miles also notched before the break. Ed Kostiuk and Craig Watkin both added after the break with a brace apiece and Kyle Locklin rounded it off with ten minutes to go. Bishops go into the next round.

Long Itchington 8 (eight) Heathcote Athletic 1 - Jordan Curley with the Heathcote consolation. The Long Men progress.

Chadwick End 2 Khalsa Reserves 1 - This was a close affair. One all at half time. Finley Abrahall for Chadwick and Mohamed Zahran for Khalsa. It was decided by a Jack Casey strike with thirteen minutes to go. Chadwick into the hat for the next round.

Stockton 3 Minds Matter 2 - A stunning come back here as Minds Matter looked to have this one wrapped up. Two first half goals from Jason Thompson and Beckham Whalley looked to be enough. Then Josh Tolley got stuck in. With ten minutes of normal play remaing he struck his first to give Stockton hope. Then in the last minute he struck again to make it all square and the taking of penalty kicks looked on the cards. Four minutes into stoppage time and Tolley got his hat-trick and sealed the win to take Stockton into the next round.

Division 2: Leam Hib’s 3 Wellesbourne Wanderers 2 - Alex Rea silenced the crowd with the fastest goal of the day here to put Wellesbourne ahead. Liam Blake made it all square six minutes later as his deflected shot looped over the keeper and nestled under the bar. Elliott Durbin then restored the Wanderers advantage six minutes after that, only to see Connoll Farrell make it all square again just before the half hour mark. The second half was a close affair and it looked like it was ending all square, when Kurt Parsons popped up to grab a winner for Hib’s with eight minutes left on the clock. Hib’s grip at the top of the table strengthens as they move five points clear with six games to play.

Division 4: Real Barston 3 Whitnash Town 0 - Andrew Thomson with the first half strike to give Barston the lead. Charles Pickering and Callum Shepherd then completed the scoring in the second half to seal three valuable points for Barston.

Division 5: Midland Rovers 1 Stockton Reserves 3 - George Williams with the Rovers goal on the half hour mark. Stockton had enough with a brace from Nathan Allen-Robbins and one from Charlie Mills. Three points for Stockton to move them away from the danger zone.