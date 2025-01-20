Leamington and District Sunday Football League returns to action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Christmas break is over and with two weeks affected by weather it's been a long wait! We get back into the action with a packed programme of Cup and League matches.

We start as usual with the Cup matches and we go straight into the County Cups, and we start with Leamington Hib’s who travelled to Tettenhall in Wolverhampton for the BCFA Sunday Vase.

Tettenhall FC 2, Leamington Hibs 3

A cracking start for Hibs who went in front after only five minutes through Connel Farrell. It didn’t settle the nerves however, and Tettenhall were straight into the action and were level seven minutes later, with a goal from Kieran Large. On the half hour mark Tettenhall went in front when Gabriel Brooks struck and that’s how it stayed until the break.

Hibs struck back within six minutes of the restart, again Farrell getting the goal. Tails were up and Hib’s became more dominant and it was no surprise when Farrell popped up for his hat-trick with 18 minutes to go, to restore Hib’s advantage. The Leamington side absorbed the pressure to hold on to the end and earn a place in the semi-finals.

Roger Wood Memorial Cup

Athletic Midlands FC 2, Long Itchington FC 2

Long Itchington travelled to Athletic Midlands FC from Perry Barr who play in the Oakbourne & Coronation Football League and who had seen off Cubbington Albion in a previous round. The game was a close affair and ended two all after extra time and so went to penalty kicks. Athletic Midlands go through winning 4 – 2 on penalties.

Cancer Supplementary Cup

Khalsa Reserves 0, Cubbington Albion 3

Albion went ahead after twenty three minutes here through a Ross Quartermaine goal. Harry Taylor struck a second four minutes later and that’s how the first half ended. Charlie Cleaver scored on the hour mark to make it three and Albion progress into the next round.

Southam United Reserves 1, Warwick United 5

A Ben Law hat-trick set Warwick on their way here. Dean Pugh chipped in with a brace and Warwick progress into the next round.

Midland Rovers 1, Hampton Magna 4

Magna were three to the good in the first 30 minutes, Ryan Oldham after eleven minutes, Mark Hickey six minutes later and Matty Goodwin just before the half hour mark getting the goals. T-Jay Lilley pulled one back with twenty minutes to go but Dan Bates rounded it off with nine minutes on the clock to see Magna safely into the next round.

Stockton Reserves 3, Real Barston 3

Stockton managed to come back from the brink here and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Real Barston stormed into a two goal lead with goals from Adam Wyatt and Callum Shepherd. The second half comeback started just on the hour mark when Josh Branson pulled one back. Ten minutes later and in five amazing minutes, Alexandre Matiron had only been on the pitch for ten minutes restored the two goal advantage for Barston, only for Stockton to grab two goals in the next four minutes to make it all square at three apiece! Charlie Mills getting both goals. So it went to penalty kicks. Stockton reserves win 3 – 1 on penalties and progress into the next round.

Andy Campbell Cup

Kenilworth Wardens 2, HRI Harbury 0

A goal in each half was enough for Wardens here with the goals coming from Chris Porter in the first half and George Ferridge getting the second half strike. Wardens progress into the next round.

George Dutton Cup

Chadwick End 2, Kenilworth Town 3

Kenilworth Town progress into the next round. Chadwick scorers were Campagna Foglietta and Tom Embleton.

Bowling Green 2, Leam Hibs Reserves 4

Bowling Green put up a fight but Hib’s Reserves took the tie with four goals from Charlie Fitzmaurice, Callum Bell, Callum Clarke and James Hancocks. Hib’s progress into the next round.

Dynamo Leamington 1, Wellesbourne Wanderers 5

Ash Rowley put Dynamo in front here but the Wanderers stormed back. Two quick goals just before the break from Dylan Koenig and Alex Rea had them in front. Three goals in twenty three minutes of the second half without reply sealed the win. Elliot Durbin, Ben Adler and George Deeley the marksmen. Wanderers into the hat for the next round.

Division 1

Bourton and Frankton 1, Hawkes Mill Sports 5

Joshua Cooke with the home side consolation here, as the visitors strode away with the points. Jordan Brandish, David Michael Buckley, Mathew Budd, Thomas Hall and Owen Wassell getting the Hawkes Mill goals.

Division 2

Heathcote Athletic 1, Bishops Itchington 2

Ed Kostiuk and Harry Stowe with the goals here to give Bishops all three points.

Division 4

Pig and Fiddle 3, Stockton 2

Callum Gellender struck after only seven minutes here to give Pig the advantage. Lewis Timms added a second ten minutes later. Stockton fought back in the second half and made it all square with fifteen minutes to go with goals from Dan Brown and Alex Stevens. Pig weren’t done and with only six minutes left on the clock Gellender grabbed his second to take the points for Pig.

Division 5.

Wellesbourne Wanderers Dev 2, Balsall and Berkswell 4

The Hornets were two up inside thirty minutes. Joe Ryan and Jonathan Ley on target. James Bemrose pulled one back for Wellesbourne before the break. However that was swiftly followed by Ruben Oliveira striking another for the Hornets to restore the two goal advantage. The second half was a close affair and Bemrose grabbed his second on the hour mark to close the gap again, but with five minutes left, Ley got his second and the deal was done.