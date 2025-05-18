Leamington and District Sunday Football League training next generation of referees

Tom Kidd goes through some positioning tips.

The Leamington Sunday League has run a Referees course for new candidates with the suppoert of the BCFA.

The Birmingham County Football Association supported the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday football League, when they provided Referees instructor Tom Kidd to train up a new cohort of referees, in preparation for the next season. The venue was Kenilworth Sporting Club and the new students were put through their paces in the classroon and out on the pitch. Having successfully completed the first phase of the training, the new referees must now go out and practice their new skills before completing the course in October.

League Chairman Mark Rowlatt said " This is the first course we have run as a League, and we are extremely grateful to one of our League Sponsors, Norman Stephens, for funding this first course. Finding and retaining referees is key for the continued development of grass roots football, and like any other League we need these Referees, in order to continue with our efforts to provide Sunday morning football for hundreds of young men every weekend. I hope all the new referees enjoy their time with the whistle, and I hope they stay with us for many years"