Leamington beat the frost but fail to defeat Barkers Butts

Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, about to claim possession in the lineout. Pic by Gina Ruyssevelt.

Leamington's home fixture with Barkers Butts was one of only two matches played over the weekend, in Counties 1 Midlands West (South), as a ground frost in the preceding days, caused postponement in the remaining games.

Despite bitingly cold conditions and poor weather leading up to this fixture, the "Moorefields" pitch was perfectly playable and a sizeable crowd of spectators from both home and across the County were privy to a very entertaining match to open 2025, which eventually saw Barkers Butts claim victory, by 17 points to 10.

The visitors from Coventry were impressive in the opening quarter, as they penned Leamington in their half during this initial period of play. A couple of dangerous passages of play from Barkers Butts were cleared, thanks to the boot of fly-half, Joe Johnston, before back-row, Charlie Harness, stole possession from Barkers, broke away, and linked up with Gareth Shuttleworth, forming Leamington's best attack to date. This happened on or around 19 minutes of play and securing a penalty, the hosts took full advantage to open the scoring, with a confident Josh Tockley, stepping up to claim three points.

The visitors were quick to hit back and following a lineout, they set up a drive, which penetrated the home defence, allowing a converted score.

Barkers Butts increased their lead with another converted try, approaching 11 minutes of play in the second half and were playing with confident composure. Leamington were also having their fair share of the action and fell just short on a couple of glorious chances, before they too added to their score.

Winning a lineout, the Leamington Pack set up a rolling maul towards the visitors try line, which Rich Mullis finished off with the all important touch down. Josh Tockley then claimed maximum return with the conversion.

A tense finish was on the cards, which Barkers Butts slightly tempered, by slotting over a penalty, when the chance arose. Despite several near misses, the hosts were unable to find their way to unlock the visitors defence again.