Leamington beaten by Luctonians in entertaining encounter

Leamington Lock, John Brear, on the charge. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

Local rugby, at Counties 1 Midlands West (South) level, served up another treat with Leamington entertaining the league's outstanding team, Luctonians II, and running them close at the end of this intriguing match.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors, who are obviously in a "league" of their own and have the opportunity this year to gain promotion following an RFU ruling, have a very strong all round squad that can cause huge problems for their opponents. Leamington had begun the game in high tempo, putting pressure on the visitors defence, however, on the quarter, they suddenly found themselves two converted scores adrift.

They were able to halt this decline with a well-engineered try and following some strong running from Ben Edwards and then Freddie Spencer, Hooker, Charlie Main, took the ball and crashed through the Luctonians defence. Spencer then quickly slotted over the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where the visitors shone, however, was in their ability to break away, at pace, and create openings, which in this case, led to two further converted try's before the interval.

The half time deficit soon increased, with Luctonians netting two further tries. Although this situation was, perhaps, a slight exaggeration on the balance of play, as throughout the game so far, Leamington had been putting together some fine attacking moves, which had not born the fruit they probably deserved.

The hosts did, however, finally get reward for their endeavour, with two quick scores of their own. Firstly, Scrum-Half, "Patch" Northover, took command of the ball following a series of drives from his Pack, to dummy his pass to the right and catch the Luctonians defence cold, and dive over under the posts. James Dunne, making a welcome return to 1st XV duty, added the conversion.

From the restart, Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, claimed possession before setting his backline away. Prop, Louis Dunbavin, suddenly found himself in the outside centre position and set off on a powerful run from his 22 metre zone. The ball was worked down the far side wing with Full back, Brad James, making good ground before slipping an inside pass to Rich Mullis, in excellent support, who was able to outrun the Luctonians defenders and claim the try. Dunne then stepped in to slot over the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joy was short-lived for the home support, as Luctonians hit back immediately with their final score of the day. This left Leamington to finish this very entertaining match in the driving seat with two further tries. The first followed a breathtaking break by the returning John Brear, who raced through the Luctonians defence before setting up Gareth Shuttleworth for a score. Then, in the final moments of play, Ben Edwards, showing his class and versability in the No8 shirt, finished off another strong drive from the Leamington Pack for a last unconverted try.

This impressive display from two sides willing to play fast, open and attacking rugby, was another testament to the strength of this competitive league, in a match that was complimented by an excellent match official, who allowed the game to flow, whilst keeping firm control of play.