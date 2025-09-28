Leamington boxer enjoys victory

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Isobel Lockley won the Midlands 57kg Female Development final in Acocks Green on Sunday

Boxing Mia Hull of DnA ABC both girls got off to a fast start but using her longer jab Izzy started to dominate the contest throwing and landing far more shots than her opponent with Mia starting to tire in the second round as Izzy continued to press.Mia rallied at the start of the final round but cheered on by her family and friends Izzy again upped her work rate and closed out the contest winning on a 4-1 split decision.