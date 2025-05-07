Leamington boxer represents the Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Isobel Lockley represented a Midland select against North West Regions in Bolton on Saturday

Boxing in the 58kg category in a lively home atmosphere at the Hideout Arena in Bolton,Courtney Wolstoneholme representing North West Regions weighed in nearly 3kg heavier despite this and receiving a standing count in the first round Isobel boxed to orders using her height and reach to score effectively at range.

In the second round it was Courtney's turn to get a standing count and a doctors inspection for a damaged nose. Isobel cemented her dominance in the third round using good footwork and sharp punch combinations to close the bout.

Coach Michael Small commented “It was definitely worth the travel and we are very happy to get on the road for our team to get bouts.”

If you are interested in boxing at Leamington’s oldest club at Valley rd Lillington please call in Monday,Wednesday,Thursday or Friday evenings alternatively details can be found on social media