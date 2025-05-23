Leamington boxers ready for Devon bout

By Lee Kelly
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 08:32 BST
Royal Leamington Spa ABC are on the road again this Saturday with two of their boxers competing in Bideford, Devon

Isobel Lockley will be boxing in a 58kg contest and Ben Williams at 71kg.

Head coach Jason Callum commented “In the last 6 months we have traveled to Blackburn,Swansea and Bolton as well as the local shows if it helps to develop our boxers we will gladly take them anywhere.”

Closer to home last Saturday Ojas Chopra boxed in his third skills bout at the Whitnash Civic Centre at 57kg against Logan Molly of Clearys ABC both contributing to an entertaining three rounds in a non scoring contest

