Leamington continue cup run with victory over Towcestrians

Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, leading from the front. Picture by Gina Ruyssevelt.

Leamington secured a commanding 39 - 24 victory over Towcestrians in the Papa John Trophy, showcasing their offensive prowess with five well-worked tries.

The encounter commenced with Leamington taking an early lead through a penalty by Josh Tokley. However, Towcestrians responded swiftly, crossing the line for an unconverted score.

The "Spa" side included brothers, Alex and Joe Johnston in their line-up and both played a pivotal role in their side's success. A try from Joe Johnston restored Leamington's lead, with Tokley adding the conversion and the young Centre was instrumental helping increase the margin, with strong support for Freddie Spencer, who claimed try number two. Tokley adding the extras to give his side a 17 - 5, half time lead.

The second half began with another penalty goal from Tokley, extending Leamington's lead. Towcestrians put themselves back on track with a converted score, however Joe Johnston then responded with another try, following a superb interception. Brother Alex, who was playing a key role with precise kicks out of hand, maintaining pressure on Towcestrians throughout the match, added the conversion.

Towcestrians put the game back on a knife-edge, with two tries, before Leamington found another gear, late on, with tries from Spencer and John Brear and a conversion from Alex Johnston, finally putting the match beyond doubt.