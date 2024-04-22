Leamington cruise into Round 3 of the Papa John Trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In doing so, the 'Moorefields Men' also got their hands on the coveted, Brian White Cup, which is presented to the winner of these encounters, in memory of Brian, a highly regarded, former Leamington player and Club officer.

The Leamington squad performance was near faultless, with their special brand of attack minded, high intensity, rugby football, culminating in this impressive win, against a side, who, over recent meetings, have come out victors.

The opening minutes of the game gave an indication of what was to follow, with Leamington winger, Kofi Miller, racing through the opposition defence, allowing the ball to be calmly set and then moved forward. Centre, Rich McKowen made the incisive break and quickly got the ball to Jonty Duncan, who was over and touching down under the posts. 'Patch' Northover then added the extras.

Leamington Centre, Freddie Spencer, on the attack, picture by Ken Pinfold.

The home side continued to press and excite, with full back, Will Callan beginning a 60 metre run from his own 22 metre zone, to get his side into another good position, which McKowen was able to profit from with another try.

Callan was then on hand to finish off another piece of controlled rugby, stemming fromEd Gray's lineout possession, which was quickly used to press home the advantage. Northover stepped up to claim full reward with the conversion.

Old Laurentians were really suffering at this stage and were soon on the back foot again when John Brear stepped in with a superb tackle to claim possession. This play enabled Leamington's Nathan Batchelor and Rich McKowen to combine, with the latter getting through for his second try of the afternoon. With this score converted by Northover, Leamington were quickly back in the driving seat and an exchange of passes between Miller, Callan and Duncan created the space for Callan to crash through, for another expertly orchestrated try.

The visitors got on the scoresheet with a converted score, however, from the restart, their attempted clearance kick was charged down by Ed Gray who then had the presence of mind to grab the loose ball and race in for his sides sixth try of the day. Centre, Freddie Spencer, who had spent most of the half causing havoc in the Old Laurentians defence, stepped in with the conversion.

Half Time: 38 - 7

Old Laurentians opened up the second half with an impressive attack, requiring a try saving tackle from Jonty Duncan to prevent an incursion in the nearside corner. However, this proved to be a temporary setback for Leamington, as Miller was once again testing the visitors defence with a strong run, which McKowen was able to support and get his third try of the day. Spencer quickly added the conversion.

The home side hit the half century of points with another exquisitely executed passage of play. Chris John took possession, at pace, and sent a timely pass to Spencer, out on the far side wing. The bustling centre bulldozed his way through a couple of tackles before off-loading the ball out of the back of his hand to Ed Gray, who raced in for his team's final try of the day. Spencer was then on hand to send over the conversion.

Leamington had finished making entries into the score book but continued to impress their home support with continued expressive rugby. Chris John coolly collected the ball under his posts and with Spencer in support, set off on a 50 metre run to get his side into another good position. Spencer then showed his class and versatility with a drop goal attempt, which was inches off target.

The visitors added to their score in the last passage of play, with an unconverted try, but it was the home side that had won the day.