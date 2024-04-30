Leamington cyclists compete at National Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellen Reynolds and Ben Dodd, both members of the Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC), were among the large number of competitors from around the country who braved the unseasonably cold temperatures and driving wind and rain.

The event, organised by the Road Time Trials Council (RTTC) took place over a 22.4 mile route between Stilton and Sawtree. A relatively flat route, it could have made for a fast course but for the awful weather the riders faced. “I was absolutely freezing ”, said Reynolds (28). “The cold affected my vision and I couldn’t see well and my hands became too cold to shift gears”. The young Spa rider was riding for the Elevate Race Team, who share her desire to increase women’s participation in the sport. “The Team are big advocates of inclusivity in cycling”, she said, adding “I really hope women’s participation in this sport continues to grow”.

