Leamington cyclists compete at National Championships
Ellen Reynolds and Ben Dodd, both members of the Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club (RLSCC), were among the large number of competitors from around the country who braved the unseasonably cold temperatures and driving wind and rain.
The event, organised by the Road Time Trials Council (RTTC) took place over a 22.4 mile route between Stilton and Sawtree. A relatively flat route, it could have made for a fast course but for the awful weather the riders faced. “I was absolutely freezing ”, said Reynolds (28). “The cold affected my vision and I couldn’t see well and my hands became too cold to shift gears”. The young Spa rider was riding for the Elevate Race Team, who share her desire to increase women’s participation in the sport. “The Team are big advocates of inclusivity in cycling”, she said, adding “I really hope women’s participation in this sport continues to grow”.
Reynolds finished in 22nd place. Ben Dodd (30), riding for the RLSCC, finished 21st in the Mens category. Dodd also admitted that the conditions, with temperatures never going above 6 degrees, made for a challenging race. “It took 20 minutes for my legs to wake up but after that I felt great”. This was the second time that Dodd had competed in this championship, and despite the weather he said the experience had been fantastic. “I’m really happy with my performance and to finish 21st in the country I never thought would be possible”.