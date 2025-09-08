Leamington debutants have a ball in win at Droitwich

Rich Mullis dominating the Leamington lineout. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington kicked off their 2025/26 league campaign with a commanding 36-14 away win over Droitwich, overcoming early nerves, new combinations and a determined home side, to secure a crucial bonus point win.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling with some "new deck chairs", some "well-worn" and one in particuar sited in an unusual position, Leamington put an early converted score from the hosts quickly behind them and went on to produce a very professional display, scoring six tries in the process.

Skipper, Joe Kinghorn, was an unexpected sight in the inside centre position, showing his versatility from his normal role in the pack and producing a display of high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington were on the money from the outset, with some smart attack play in the Droitwich half. This continued for some five or more minutes, before the home side broke away down their near side wing and gained a converted score.

Although ahead, the hosts once again found themselves under immediate pressure from the restart and it was no surprise then, when an initial run from hooker, Ben Edwards, following a lineout, created an opening, which No8, John Brear, exploited and crashed through for his sides first try of the season. Soon after, Leamington increased their lead, with Rich Mullis catching the Droitwich defence cold, with a blind side break, to secure his sides second try of the day, duly converted by debutant full back, Jack Tripp-Smith.

The home side were finding it hard to get into the game at this stage and were lucky not to go behind further, when Tripp-Smith, Conor Chamberlain, playing his 100th game for the 1st XV, and Mullis, combined superbly, to open up the home side down the far side wing.

However, this respite was short-lived as Brear stormed through for his second try of the game, giving his side a healthy lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the interval, debutant, Tom van der Hoven, who had replaced injured scrum-half, Sam Russell, earlier, produced a mesmeric run up the far side wing, which almost brought further reward for Leamington.

The break in play did nothing to detract Leamington from their game plan and they were soon knocking on the door of the Droitwich defence. Second Row, Charlie Wiggin, set his team away, winning a lineout and allowing Edwards to once again pummel the home defenders. Fly-Half, Chris John then carved out another opening with a neat chip ahead, before playing a pivotal role in Leamington's bonus point winning try. Leamington won the ball in the middle of the park and John timed his pass to Gareth Shuttleworth to perfection, with the Back-Row forward making a diagonal run. Centre, and another debutant, Harry Healy, was in support and able to take Shuttleworth's pass, as the home defence reacted to the danger. With the try line now in sight, Healy drew the cover before slipping a try scoring pass to Shuttleworth, for a quite magical score. Tripp-Smith was on hand to claim maximum points.

Midway through the second period Droitwich had a positive period of play, gaining a converted score in the process. This brought them to within two scores of their visitors and certainly gave them a lift. It was therefore important for Leamington to re-assert themselves, which they were able to, following a quick penalty from Chris John who set Ben Edwards away for an unstoppable drive to the line. Full Back, Tripp-Smith, once again added the extras, thus capping a superb individual performance.

Leamington had one more trick to play, orchestrated by Chris John's penalty kick to touch. With the home side in disarray, Ben Edwards took a quick throw to Second Row and another debutant, Luke Groves, who raced in for his team's final try of the day.

An excellent start to the season, with all of the Leamington debutants dovetailing into the side effortlessly.