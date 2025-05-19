Leamington end season with agonising cup final defeat

Leamington's team ahead of their cup final defeat. Pic: Ken Pinfold.

Leamington finished off their season, in style, with a narrow 25-24 cup final defeat in Doncaster against Peterlee & Horden RFC, from the County Durham region, in the Papa John Trophy, Counties 1 North Plate competition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster club provided a superb setting for the final, a thrilling match, with Peterlee & Horden clinching a dramatic 25 – 24 victory in a game that went down to the wire.

Leamington, looking to cap off an intriguing season with silverware, started brightly and dominated early possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger, Kofi Miller, set the scene for his side’s strong start with a clean catch on his wing, in front of a vocal crowd, followed up with a darting run which ended in winning a penalty.

A breakthrough came on nine minutes, following a build up of pressure from the Leamington pack that earned another penalty.

Alex Johnston sent his kick into touch and from the ensuing lineout, his forwards worked across the pitch, before presenting the ball to their backline. With the try line in sight, Johnston was alert to the potential advantage and was quick to take possession and dart through, for a fine individual score.

The restart saw the County Durham side make their first visit to the Leamington red zone and in doing so, put some pressure on their opponents, although insufficient to appear to cause too many problems. However, in an interesting twist, the Referee was unimpressed with something he spotted in Leamington’s play and was quick to award a “penalty try”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington were quick to respond; scrum-half, Sam Russell took a neat catch, running back, and set up a clever attack, then fly-half, Brad James, almost unlocked the Peterlee defence with a darting run and chip ahead.

With some twenty minutes played, Leamington had been in control and were perhaps unlucky to be trailing.

Their forwards were working very hard to penetrate a stubborn Peterlee defence and their back division, in particular Centre, Freddie Spencer, were constantly testing and probing with some forceful running.

Therefore, it was a knockback, when, in a rare foray into Leamington territory, Peterlee increased their lead with a try in the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against this further disappointment, Leamington were quick to put in a firm response. No8 John Brear and Second Row, Jake Dallyn, both forced inroads and then Ben Edwards and Josh Tokley combined to almost open up the Peterlee defence.

This pressure was constant, after Peterlee’s second try, and not surprisingly soon brought reward. It was Dallyn who made the first big push towards the opponents line and when his charge was rebuffed, Brear took over and crashed through for a well-earned try. Tokley added the conversion and Leamington were back in business.

Further Leamington pressure came via the strong running Freddie Spencer, although soon after, Johnston and then Miller had to act quickly to halt a promising attack from Peterlee.

As the half was drawing to a close, Peterlee made a break through the middle of the park, which was just help up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the momentum now in their favour, they took advantage of a penalty to once again take the lead. Further reward came for the northerners, when, from a scrum near the Leamington 22 metre area, they made a blindside break and scored in the corner to go into the interval with an eight point lead.

Although playing against a testing breeze, Leamington started the second period upbeat and a crunching tackle from John Brear, gave Peterlee & Horden food for thought.

With twelve minutes played, Leamington won a penalty, which Alex Johnston nailed into touch, close to the Peterlee 22 metre zone.

With the lineout ball secured, the Leamington pack set up a driving maul, which their opponents were unable to cope with, allowing Jake Dallyn the chance to get his side’s third try and reduce the deficit to just three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the game evenly balanced, Peterlee secured another try to give themselves an eight point lead. They continued to have a good period of pressure on the Leamington defence afterwards, before falling to some quite exquisite attacking flair.

Play centred in the Leamington defence, with the opponents in control of possession. However, Leamington were on the alert and stole the ball, with Spencer and Alex Johnston exchanging quick passes before getting the ball, still deep in their own quarter, to full back, Conor Chamberlain who took it under the posts for an excellent try. Alex Johnston slotted over the conversion, to bring his side within one point of the opponents.

There were some six minutes or so to go and Leamington were able to create another try scoring chance as Freddie Spencer went on a for bulldozing run.

With a dent quickly made in the Peterlee defence, Spencer dispatched winger, Louis Harvey, away on the nearside flank. The winger was able to catch the Peterlee defence cold, with his pace, but unable get through the layers of defenders.

This was to be Leamington’s last attempt as the match official brought proceedings to an end soon after.