Leamington fall in the battle of Worcester

Gareth Shuttleworth on his way to score Leamington's third try of the afternoon. Photograph by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington faced a tough afternoon at home, as they were defeated 61 - 17 by league leaders, Worcester, in a challenging encounter for the hosts.

The visitors were three tries to the good before Leamington were able to get any sort of rhythm, in the form of a Gareth Shuttleworth neat interception and clean break out of defence. Leamington Centre, Freddie Spencer, then tested the Worcester defenders, following a forceful run, however, it was the visitors that had the final say in the half, with another converted score.

The interval had a very positive affect on the home side as they immediately put pressure on the Worcester defence, which, for the first time in the afternoon, started to crack. With Leamington attacking in the visitors 22 metre zone, Freddie Spencer took both possession and the direct route to the try line, fending off several attempts to halt his run. With good ground made, he slipped a try-scoring pass to Gareth Shuttleworth, who dived over in the nearside corner.

This momentum continued and minutes later, Spencer did not need any support as another of his trademark, bulldozing, runs, ended under the Worcester posts, with Jack Tripp-Smith adding the conversion.

Leamington winger, Kofi Miller, then tested the Worcester defence with a darting run, with Shuttleworth once again giving support.

However, the Leamington resurgence suddenly halted; a yellow card decision went against them and then, from an attacking position, they lost control of the ball and in a flash Worcester were on the scoresheet again.

A clear indication of why the opposition are the current league leaders followed, as they engineered a further four tries, in relative quick succession.

Leamington did have the final play, when they worked the ball up the far side flank, getting the ball to Shuttleworth, who was unstoppable, as he forced his way over in the corner.