Leamington fencers qualify for British youth finals

From left to right: Mya, Samantha, Sylvia, Jemima, Felicia

Five fencers from KK Fencing Club, based in Leamington and Kenilworth, have qualified to represent the West Midlands at the British Youth Championships Finals in Sheffield this May.

The fencers fenced at King Edward VI School in Stratford on the 26th January with other fencers in West Midlands. Samantha Greenwood claimed gold in the Under-16 Girls’ Sabre, continuing her incredible success after winning gold in the Under-14 Girls’ Sabre in previous years. Mya Sutherland earned gold in the Under-12 Girls’ Sabre this year, improving on her impressive 3rd-place finish last year. In the Under-14 Girls’ Sabre, Sylvia Abay and Jemima Warwick secured silver and bronze, respectively, while Felicia Ganea-Arnold finished 5th, also qualifying for the finals.

The club is thrilled with the team’s achievements, crediting their hard work and dedication. Coach Wai Yu shared his pride, saying, “I am happy with the results. This shows their hard work is paying off. They want to achieve something they care about, and everyone is helping each other to get better, which is impressive.”