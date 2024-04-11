LEAMINGTON FINISH OFF THEIR LEAGUE CAMPAIGN IN STYLE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The result secured a very creditable fourth place in the competitive environment of Counties 1 Midlands West (South).

During the season, Luctonians (II) have been the standout side, closely followed by Ledbury, however the following three league positions had gone down to the wire, with just three points separating those sides; Evesham ultimately claimed third spot with 76 points, followed by Leamington on 75 points and Manor Park on 73 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington's style of play this season, has, once again, been very eye-catching for the viewer; their attack is cutting edge and their defence is extremely well-marshalled. Both a testament to the undoubted coaching skills of Alex Carroll and Phil Evans and the hard work and determination of a close-knit squad, led by skipper, Joe Kinghorn.

Ed Gray scoring for Leamington. Photo: Ken Pinfold.

Today's final league fixture was preceded by a Vice Presidents lunch, which included birthday celebrations for former Club Captain and President, Pete Gray. Pete's celebrations were capped off by another brilliant, on-field performance, by his son, Ed, who starred with three superlative tries in this enthralling game.

The hosts were immediately on the front foot with a surging run from prop, Simon Harry. When the ball was set and then dispatched to the backline, centre, Freddie Spencer, forced the opening in the Bromsgrove defence, that Gray was able to exploit for his and his side's first try of the afternoon. 'Patch' Northover converted three minutes in.

Leamington then scored again when good work from Rich McKowen, Gareth Shuttleworth and Lews Vaughan eventually saw pressure on the visitors’ try line, the ball moved to the right flank via the hands of Joe Kinghorn and Chris John to winger Jonty Duncan, who raced in to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts then found themselves under sustained pressure but then broke clear and from another incisive attack, patiently recycled the ball before Gray stepped in to score another cleverly engineered try.

Bromsgrove soon found themselves under pressure again from the home pack a driving, rolling maul ultimately allowing John Brear to take possession and crash over for the all-important fourth try.

As the half drew to a close, a sharp attack down the right flank brought reward for Bromsgrove in the form of an unconverted score.

Leamington took further control in the second-half, as having won a scrum in the visitors’ half, they quickly worked the ball across field and winger Sam Russell raced in to join the backline and create an overlap for Kofi Miller to exploit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning from long term injury, the sprightly winger hit the afterburners and left a trailing defence in his wake. With possession and impetus clearly with the home side, they switched the ball inside where Gray lay in wait, ready to pounce for his final try.