Leamington football team kicks off with new sponsor

A Leamington boys football team has a fresh new look – thanks to new sponsors.

Norton Lindsey Under-16s, who play at Kingsley School Fields, in Leamington, have been sponsored for the season by Meriden-based recruitment specialists Pertemps Network Group.

The additional support enabled the team to get new kits as they continue their push for success in the Mid-Warwickshire Youth Sunday Football League

Hendrik Schafer, joint coach for the team, said: “The support from Pertemps is very much appreciated and has allowed us to update the team kit.

Norton Lindsey Under-16s

“It has given everyone a boost and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Tim Jones, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at Pertemps, said: “We always strive to support the communities in which we work and help nurture young talent.

“We’d like to wish this Norton Lindsey team all the best for the remainder of the season.”

The team kicked off the new era in style, with a dramatic cup win on penalties last Sunday.