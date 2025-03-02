Leamington heavyweight prospect to make his professional debut

Joe Bourne

Big-hitting heavyweight prospect Joe Bourne will make his highly anticipated professional debut on Saturday night at the Hangar Venue in Wolverhampton on BCB Promotions 'March Madness'.

"It feels like it's taken a long time, said Bourne. I don't think there are any nerves now that time has passed. I'm an emotional fighter. If I get hit, I just want to hit back. Fighting with anger got me to where I am today, and I am more than ready to get my first fight on."

The Leamington Spa man has already been signed by promotional powerhouse Queensbury, and it's through that link that has brought him to this show, which is being streamed by BoxNation. A former talented rugby player and weightlifter, Bourne hasn't had the traditional route in the sports glamour division, but he has made huge progress and has impressed at every stage in the lead-up to joining the paid ranks. Training out of Cleary's Boxing Gym, he has been a familiar face sparring with some of the biggest names in the sport.

“Rugby was my first love; I was at the Bedford Blues Academy, and that’s where I saw myself heading, but it wasn't to be.

I started competing in powerlifting competitions, and in 2019 I competed at the Bench Press World Championships. At that time I was up at 25 stone and started boxing to shift the weight and signed up for a white-collar bout, which I won by knockout. It was there that I met Edwin Cleary from Clearys Boxing. He invited me down to the gym, and I was in straight away sparring with experienced guys like Matty Harris and Lewis Williams.

"Covid set me back a few months, and after another year and a half of training and learning, I had my first amateur fight. I won my first six by stoppage and entered the Developments. I was starting to get calls for sparring and went in with Olympian Frazer Clarke and did well. He invited me back, and I was feeling unstoppable and in a good place. I broke my hand in December and missed out on the ABA’s, which sped up my decision to turn pro.The amateur game is all about point scoring, and my style is far more suited to the pros. I don't have that national title or Olympic medal, but I have had a lot of top sparring, and my experiences have prepared me well."

With Queensbury's dominant stranglehold on the heavyweight division and their link with Saudi boxing kingpin Turki Al-Sheikh and DAZN, you wouldn't blame Bourne for wanting to make his debut on a major televised card, but the Midlander is more than happy to work his way up the ladder.

"I had no issue at all being on a small hall show. It's a good way to keep myself humble, and there are a lot of good fighters on this card. I set myself smart goals, and winning the British title is my dream at the moment, but when I've had a few fights, my goals may change. I'm ahead of where I want to be right now, and there's no outside pressure; it's down to me."

Fellow Queensbury stablemate Ben Fail (8-0) is also in action, along with BCB's Ollie Cooper (9-0) and Ryan Woolridge (11-0). Brandon Bethell (4-1), James Griffiths (7-0), Mia Holland (1-0), Jack Finlan (1-0), and Jack Wyn Roberts complete the card.

Final remaining tickets are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].