Leamington keep up good start after winning a tense battle at Earlsdon

Joe Kinghorn made his 100th appearance for Leamington's first team. Pic: Ken Pinfold.

Leamington continued their bright start to the season with a hard fought victory, away from home, against a dogged Earlsdon squad, winning 24-22.

Celebrating his 100th appearance for the First XV, Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, and his team had to work very hard to secure the winning points, as the home side produced a fierce second-half fightback. In a tense finale, it was the boot of Full Back, Jack Tripp-Smith, that tipped the scales, sending over a penalty, from a tight angle, to edge his side ahead.

Leamington had a very positive start to the match and in the opening minutes, Louis Dunbavin made a break in midfield, raced ahead, before finding Ed Gray, making a welcome return to the side, in support. Gray made a dash for the try line and when halted, Leamington No8, Luke Groves, took over and dived through for a spectacular score. Jack Tripp-Smith added the conversion.

The home side continued to come under pressure from the Leamington attack, with debutant Hooker, Lachlan McKenzie, making inroads with some powerful, probing runs through the heart of the Earlsdon defence. Equally influential, Jim Reed, whose direct and uncompromising running style, consistently gained ground.

Midway through the half, Earlsdon won a lineout on the far side wing and worked the ball quickly along the Backs. However, a fumble near the opposite wing was immediately latched on to by Leamington winger, Conor Chamberlain, who claimed possession and raced some 70 metres, outstripping the Earlsdon defenders, to score superbly under the posts. Full Back, Tripp-Smith, did not disappoint with the conversion attempt.

Earlsdon hit back almost from the restart with an unconverted score, however, with some nine minutes of the half remaining, they fell to another well-worked try from the visitors. Winger, Kofi Miller, set the scene with a darting run in the middle of the park, with Luke Groves in good support. They engineered the ball into the hands of Jim Reed, who, at pace, took on the full might of the home defence and forced his way through for another spectacular try, duly converted by Tripp-Smith.

There was still time in the half for Earlsdon to mount an attack on the Leamington line, which ultimately secured them a well-earned, converted score.

The game was being played in very blustery conditions and the advantage of the strong wind soon became apparent, as Earlsdon used it wisely, to put pressure on the Leamington defence.

The hosts, in one passage of play, secured a number of penalties in the Leamington red zone, which time and time again they ran, to try to make a breakthrough. The visitors were forced to defend in depth and were grateful for a timely intervention from Reed, to halt this dangerous period.

It was clear that on today's showing, Earlsdon are a side who have an abundance of talent and they underscored this point, when they caught the Leamington defence flat-footed, spotted a gap and raced through to seal another converted score.

Leamington's quest for the all-important bonus point try suddenly re-focused in to trying to win the match and this task became harder when the hosts slotted over a penalty to go ahead in the game for the first time.

With time now at a premium, Leamington managed to find another gear and put pressure on the Earlsdon defence. In the dying moments of the game they were awarded a penalty, to the right of the home posts. In a swirling wind, Jack Tripp-Smith managed to tame the elements and calmly nursed the ball between the posts and regain the lead, albeit a narrow one, for his team.

From the restart, Leamington secured possession and cleverly retained the ball, before the Referee indicated full time, at which point it was dispatched unceromoniously into touch.