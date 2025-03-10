Leamington lose away at league Champions Luctonians II

Leamington full back, Conor Chamberlain, on his way to score a majestic try at Luctonians. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

Luctonians II secured promotion and the championship, a feat that had been inevitable from some months ago, with a win against a battling Leamington squad, in a 32 points to 12 victory.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side were 12 points to the better within the first quarter, however, once Leamington had overcome this initial storm, they began to settle into the game and went on to produce an outstanding performance, ensuring a thrilling and entertaining match for the spectators.

Leamington's first show of what was to come, stemmed from a deft catch by winger, Kofi Miller, followed up by a strong run. Fellow winger, Sam Bond, took over and with Conor Chamberlain in support, the two set about giving the home defence their first scare of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Spencer then sent through a teasing kick to touch, which allowed further advances to test the home defence. Both Spencer and Number 8, John Brear, looked likely to score, only to be held up near the line, by some last ditch, desperate defending.

Luctonians were now under constant pressure from Leamington and with play on the nearside wing, around the halfway line, Conor Chamberlain was presented with the ball and he quickly spotted the slightest of gaps between the home side's pack and backline. Squeezing through this slender divide, the pacy full back hit the gas pedal and raced through for a much deserved and exquisitely engineered try. Freddie Spencer was quick to add the extras.

The home side hit back with a penalty, before Leamington nearly cashed-in again following some more electric rugby football. With a scrum on the far side, Leamington Number 8, John Brear, picked up at the base of the set piece before slipping a delightful pass to scrum-half, Gareth Shuttleworth. In typecast form, Shuttleworth weaved and spun his way up field, at pace, with the home defence having to race back to rescue the situation.

On the half time whistle, the home side took advantage of a penalty to keep the scoreboard ticking on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interval did nothing to dent Leamington's ambitions as they opened up the half with a run down the nearside wing from Sam Bond, which Chamberlain was able to support and initiate another bout of pressure on the home try line. Leamington's pack were quick to try to exploit this good position, by setting up a series of pick and drives, which the Luctonians defence just managed to stymie. Disappointingly for Leamington though, when they moved the ball, at pace, along their back line, an alert defender anticipated the situation and made a superb interception, which he followed up with a sprint and score under the Leamington posts. Certainly not the outcome Leamington wanted, or perhaps, deserved.

The league champions were certainly and importantly, in charge of the scoreboard, but interestingly, were being hard pressed by Leamington's tigerish attack, who were about to spring another nasty surprise for the home support.

Although up against a powerful looking set of forwards, Leamington's pack had put in a shift and a half already, before setting up another pres on the home defence. Prop, Ant Batchelor, who, with his fellow front row team of Sam Richards and Ben Edwards, had created havoc all afternoon, secured possession in the home 22 area before setting Brear up for another charge at the line. Freddie Spencer joined in the fun, denting a couple of defenders, before Rich Mullis raced through, took possession from Spencer and crashed through the Luctonians defence for a fine try.

This passage of play was followed up with some more "champagne style" rugby from Leamington, who had taken a distinct liking to the Luctonians pitch and surroundings! From the restart, Shuttleworth and Mullis combined to set about the home defence once again and in the later stages, Mullis secured lineout ball to create another try scoring opportunity for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A somewhat bemused Luctonians squad mustered a final converted score and they are undoubtedly a very strong outfit; league tables don't lie. However, they had certainly had a testing time during the afternoon, having come up against a very determined Leamington squad.