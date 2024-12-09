Leamington lose to Droitwich as weather dominates

Leamington Prop forward, Matt Humphreys, in action. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

In a match dominated by the severe climatic conditions, victory went to the home side, Droitwich, 20 - 10, although Leamington can consider themselves very unfortunate, as they tested their opponents throughout.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing on a friendless surface and having to contend with the bluster of "Storm Darragh", Leamington took no time in getting their attack in sync, with Locks, Joe Kinghorn and Jake Dallyn, along with Prop, Louis Dunbavin, setting the pace. Handling conditions were atrocious and despite having several earlier opportunities, it was midway through the half before Leamington Back Row, Rich Mullis, broke the deadlock with a try, following another strong set of drives from his Pack.

Parity, however, was soon restored as the hosts hit back with an unconverted try of their own. Droitwich then had to soak up another tense period of pressure from the Leamington Pack, who were keeping mobile, despite the greasy, claggy, playing surface. This was a good passage of play for Leamington and disappointingly their dominance did not bring the reward it deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did, however, retake the lead when Fly-Half, Rich McKowen, playing an important part in the Leamington line-up, broke clear and set winger, Craig Smith, away for another unconverted score.

Leamington were finishing the half on a high note and were perhaps unlucky to miss out on a possible "Penalty Try" when McKowen once again penetrated the home defence, and chasing his clever kick ahead, was impeded with the try line begging.

The second period heralded a further and more ferocious fit of temper from "Storm Darragh", with a swirling wind favouring the hosts, who were quick to take advantage by sending through a hail of high balls into the Leamington half.

Leamington introduced Jamie Robinson into the game and he made an immediate and very positive impact. Beginning near the half way line, Louis Dunbavin claimed possession and set off on a charge, before releasing the ball to Robinson, who made a direct assault on the Droitwich defence and only a last ditch tackle, inches away from the goal line, prevented a score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing to use the high kick into Leamington territory, the hosts capitalised on this position with two tries, one converted, although still leaving Leamington with a possible losing bonus point. This situation, however, was cancelled out in the final play, as the home side were awarded a penalty in front of the posts, which they gratefully accepted to claim three valuable points.