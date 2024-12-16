Leamington lose to neighbours Old Leams after dramatic late try

Leamington Back Row, Charlie Harness, in control of play. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

Town "bragging rights" went to visiting, Old Leamingtonians, who snatched a late winning try and went home with a 22 points to 21 points win.

Leamington, who included star players, Gareth Shuttleworth, who last weekend celebrated his 250th appearance for the 1st XV and Lock, John Brear, who was celebrating his 100th appearance for the "First's" today, had an indifferent first half performance but came out stronger in the second period, as the new faces in the squad became better acquainted. Full Back, Garrett Bell, was making his first show in the team this season and the squad also welcomed back Alex Johnston into the fray, fresh from university and Sam Bond, in at scrum-half.

During the first quarter of the match, Old Leamingtonians seemed to have the upperhand, putting the hosts under constant pressure, which, on around 23 minutes of play, brought them reward in the form of a converted try, following a series of drives from their Pack.

Shortly after this point, Leamington earned a lineout on the far side flank, which Rich Mullis claimed, allowing his Forwards to set up an unstoppable rolling maul, which John Brear finished off under the posts. Alex Johnston then stepped up with the conversion to draw the teams level.

Balance of play then shifted back to Old Leamingtonians, who were able to retake the lead when they fielded a kick out from Leamington and worked the ball back, at pace, exposing a gap in the hosts defence, to claim a try.

Opening up the second half on a higher tempo, powerful and direct running from both Bell and Brear, caused the visitors problems, before Rich McKowen broke away, exchanged passes with Rich Mullis, regained possession and charged over for a well-worked try. Alex Johnston obliged with the conversion to give his side a two point lead.

A further converted score followed for Leamington, which now gave them clear daylight between their neighbours. However, approaching the last ten minutes of play, Old Leamingtonians won possession at a scrum, deep in the hosts 22 metre zone and powered through for an unconverted try. The visitors then won a penalty in the last minute of the match and directed a kick to touch, close to the Leamington try line. Securing possession at the lineout, Old Leamingtonians, within a flash, had penetrated the home defence for a winning and bonus point earning try.