Leamington losing run stretches to eight games

Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, scoring against Berkswell & Balsall.

Leamington's quest for that elusive win continues, as they were unable to overcome a stubborn Berkswell & Balsall side, eventually losing, 20 points to 10.

The Spa team have now lost eight consecutive league matches, following an exciting start to the season, which saw the squad as one of the early pace-setters, behind Luctonians II.

Fortunately, there were plenty of positives on show, despite the loss, with wingers, Louis Harvey and Kofi Miller in exhilerating form and the Leamington Pack having another in-form day, especially in attack. Prop, Louis Dunbavin, was always a danger to the visitors defence, with his direct running and No8, John Brear, caused havoc with his trademark, bulldozing charges.

Without doubt, the visitors started the game with a more cohesive approach and took the lead early on with a penalty goal, when the chance arose. A break through in midfield then gave them the opening for a converted score and further reward came when the Berkswell & Balsall forwards built up a head of steam, recycled the ball well and hit Leamington with another converted score.

In between these setbacks, Leamington had pressured the opposition with a run from Harvey and then strong charge from John Brear.

Leamington had a much better start to the second period, with Harvey and Centre, Logan Deeley, combining superbly to nearly unlock the visitors defence. The hosts then got on the score sheet when they won a penalty and claimed a lineout, in Berkswell's 22 metre zone. With the ball secured, the Leamington Pack set up a formidable drive towards the visitors try line. At the crucial point, skipper, Joe Kinghorn, made the touch down to bring his side back into the game.

Berkswell increased their lead with another penalty, however, Leamington began to increase the pressure on the visitors, with a series of strong attacks. Wingers, Harvey and Miller, were having an important impact in these forays and the Leamington Pack was also working hard.

Leamington won a lineout, deep in Berkswell territory and although the throw-in missed the intended target, the ball fell loose at the back of the line, where Back-Row, Charlie Harness, was first to react. Taking possession, Harness out-witted the visitors defence and raced over for a try.

This was the last main play of the game, which was disappointing for the hosts, who had worked hard to get themselves back into contention.