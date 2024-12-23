Leamington on a slippery slope against Alcester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study of the topography of the Alcester pitch would suggest the need for points to be banked when playing down slope, otherwise doom may follow.

This was the situation Leamington found themselves facing as they once again visited the Kings Coughton home of Alcester RFC, in conditions not ideally suited for open, free-flowing rugby football. The outcome was a win for the hosts, 41 - 15.

A rain shower preceding the game, together with the already saturated ground, produced a heavy playing surface, and with a sporadic, gusting wind favouring the slope, winning the toss, Leamington decided to play with these advantages in the first period. Therefore, conceding a try on four minutes of play was not the ideal start for them.

However, Leamington did respond quickly, with an attack instigated by Nathan Batchelor, who set up Second Row, Jake Dallyn, to use his power to test the home defence. This began a good period of play for Leamington; they were steady in the scrum and forced the hosts into conceding a number of penalties as they had to defend their lines.

Leamington No8, John Brear, making a mark against Alcester. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington thought they had levelled the scores when No8, John Brear, crashed through the home defence, only to be adjudged held up, just short of the try line. When the hosts conceded another penalty, in front of their posts, Leamington were quick to seize the opportunity, with Josh Jones slotting over.

Alcester are clearly an "in form" side at the moment and almost from the restart, hit back with a strong run up the near side wing. Using this momentum, they switched the ball inside and looked on for a score under the Leamington posts, until Nathan Batchelor brought off a crunching, try saving tackle and thus clear the danger.

Pressure

The Alcester pitch is certainly a novelty to visitors, as the slope is so influential play is predominantly fixed at the "Car Wash" end throughout. No surprise then when Leamington resumed pressure in this territory.

They forced a lineout in the Alcester 22 metre area and Charlie Wiggins, making a welcome return to the 1st XV squad, took possession, allowing his Forwards to set up a surge to the try line, where scrum-half, Sam Bond, took over and dived over for the score. From wide out, Josh Tockley sent over a sublime conversion to claim maximum return.

Disappointingly for Leamington, the hosts responded immediately with a try of their own to draw the scores level.

As the half drew to a close, Leamington were keen to gain the initiative again, which they were able to do and following another strong drive from their Pack, John Brear took command and bulldozed his way through the home defence to claim the try.

Half Time: 10 - 15

Within two minutes of the restart, Alcester were level with an unconverted score. They then proceeded to take every opportunity to kick the ball deep into Leamington territory. Three further tries followed before Leamington could respond with some of their own pressure. Although it was clear that their slight half time advantage was inadequte.

Throughout, Leamington's Pack had performed well, with Dallyn, Brear and skipper, Louis Dunbavin, all using their power to try to dent the hosts. However, home advantage was clear as Alcester finished the day with a final, converted score to claim a worthy win.

Full Time: 41 - 15