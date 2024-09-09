Leamington open their league season with a convincing win

Leamington kicked off their Counties 1 West (South) 2024/25 League campaign in fine style, with a comprehensive 26 - 12 win over Evesham, a side that had proved their nemesis in recent years.

Despite the dull conditions and light rain that preceded and continued early on, Leamington's "Moorefields" ground was looking magnificent. Surrounded by a mature treeline, the pitch was in superb condition and provided an excellent playing surface for this opening league fixture. Keeping a watchful eye on proceedings, the Clubhouse, benefitting from last season's upgrade, was resplendent.

Leamington skipper, the versatile, Joe Kinghorn, was in the Second Row, partnering Greg Atherton, Danny Ruyssevelt returned to the squad at No8 and First XV league debuts were given to Hooker, Ben Edwards, Charlie Main and Ollie Rogers.

In the opening minutes of the game, Evesham were awarded a penalty on the nearside flank, just within their own half. They were quick to switch the ball across the pitch, however, a laboured pass in midfield was pounced upon by Centre, Rich McKowen, who raced through to score under the posts. McKowen duly converted his try and Leamington were up and running in this season opener.

Leamington's Gareth Shuttleworth, claims possession , with skipper, Joe Kinghorn in support.

Shortly after this opening score, the hosts increased their lead with some dynamic football. Greg Atherton made the initial break and when his charge was halted, Centre, Nathan Batchelor, took the move forward, towards the visitors posts. Having set the ball, Leamington moved it to their right, where fleet-footed winger, Kofi Miller, was waiting to exercise his pace and tenacity to claim his sides second try of the afternoon. After some deliberation, Rich McKowen's touchline conversion attempt was upheld and Leamington moved into a 14 point lead.

It was over midway in the first period before Evesham managed to penetrate into the Leamington half and their presence put the home defence under some severe pressure. The situation was finally stymied by the boot of McKowen, whose long range clearance kick calmed matters.

The visitors were buoyed by this initial foray into home territory and on the half hour mark, began to have their best passage of play to date. They attacked the home lines, winning two quick penalties, opting on both occasions to take the scrum. This advantage gave them the opportunity to move the ball across their backline, however, Leamington's defence held firm. A third penalty soon followed and this time, Leamington's rock solid scrum, led by Front Row, Heera Johal, Edwards and Matt Humphreys, won possession, enabling the ball to be cleared.

Evesham continued their resurgence at the start of the second half and their early pressure won a penalty, which, this time, they decided to kick for goal. However, their attempt was pushed wide. A further good passage of play from the visitors was abruptly halted by winger, Kofi Miller's timely intervention near the half way mark. The pacy winger had latched on to a stray pass and was racing up field in an instant, before diving over under the posts for his sides third try of the day. Rich McKowen then added the conversion.

Evesham hit back with a converted score, however, elation soon turned to desperation again, when "Patch" Northover's clearance up the nearside flank, was expertly picked up by Fly-half, Chris John. The latter gathered the ball, outpaced the defence and raced in under the posts.

In the last passage of play, Evesham notched up an unconverted score, however, the game was firmly in the hands of the hosts, who had produced a very professional, opening league performance to claim a maximum, 5 points.