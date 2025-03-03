Leamington powerlifter retuns to national stage at British Deadlift Championships

By Bally Cheema
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST

Leamington powerflifter Bally Cheema returned to the national stage at the weekend when he competed in the BDFPA British Deadlift Championships.

Cheema (36) is a former 2x World Powerlifting Champion but has not competed at national level for 14 years.

But he rose to the occasion and placed 2nd in the 90kg weight category. He lifted 240kg on the day which secured a place at the World Deadlift Championships in Rome in June this year.

He said: "Due to an injury a few years ago I have not been too active and able to compete as regular as I wanted. However now I have managed to compete twice in the space of 4 weeks.

Me with my Coach and Dad Nirmal CheemaMe with my Coach and Dad Nirmal Cheema
Me with my Coach and Dad Nirmal Cheema

"Due to the quick turnaround in competition I didn't feel great in the build up to the British, however on the day I was able to lift 10kh more than my last competition 4 weeks ago so I am very proud."

He trains at the Nelson Gym in Leamington Spa and have been training there since aged 12. He is coached by Dad Nirmal Cheema who is also a former powerlifter and strongman competitor.

