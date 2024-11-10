Leamington RFC 36 - Camp Hill RFC 38

Eighty minutes of non-stop, high tempo rugby, kept a big "Moorefields" crowd on their toes, with the outcome of the match poised right up until the last kick of the game.

Autumn has certainly arrived, although the dank atmosphere did not affect the firm playing surface, which allowed both sides to show their attacking prowess throughout another exciting fixture in Counties 1, Midlands West (South).

Visitors, Camp Hill were in form from the outset and had earned their first try of the afternoon, before this author had opened up his propelling pencil. Leamington responded and after using possession to recycle the ball across the park, winger, Kofi Miller, was on hand to use the space to show his grace and pace and draw his side level, with a lightning try in the far corner.

The visitors reply was quick and devastating, with their Pack creating the chances for two further tries, one of which was converted.

Leamington were struggling in the opening quarter of the game and it was a break by Fly-Half, Chris John, that re-booted their chances to get back into the match. This put his side in a good position in the Camp Hill 22 metre area, and following a series of drives, Gareth Shuttleworth took control and forced his way over. Freddie Spencer then stepped up to slot over the conversion.

This positivity in the Leamington camp was immediately diluted as the visitors hit back with a converted, bonus point winning, fourth try.

The frenetic pace of the game continued and as the half drew to a close, Leamington were beginning to show their character to get back into the fray. They earned a penalty and with the ball gathered at the following lineout, Prop, Jimmy Crief, made good ground towards the visitors try line, before setting Centre, Freddie Spencer, up, under the posts, to bulldoze through. He then quickly added the conversion.

Half Time: 19 - 24

The interval had no impact on the pace of the game, which continued at breath-taking speed.

A promising Camp Hill attack in the Leamington 22 was brought to a halt by skipper, Joe Kinghorn, who managed to wrestle the ball away, before unleashing Kofi Miller, who caught the visitors completely cold, with another trademark, mesmeric run, down the far side flank. Camp Hill were able to finally stop Miller's 70 metre, or so, run, but not before he released the ball to Full Back, Brad James, whose excellent support play was rewarded with a quite superb try, to draw his side level.

Leamington followed up this enterprising play by taking the lead for the first time in the afternoon. A penalty gave them the opportunity to kick for touch and when the ensuing lineout ball was secured, Shuttleworth was able to capitalise on a strong drive from the Pack and claim his second try of the day.

The game was evenly balanced now, with both sides showing their flair in attack and solidity in defence. Leamington nearly opened up the Camp Hill defence when Brad James and Kofi Miller combined with a neat exchange of passes on the far wing, then Second Row, Charlie Wiggin, brought off a try-saving tackle, deep in his 22 metre zone, as the visitors threatened again.

Camp Hill did regain the lead with a converted score, although Leamington were quick to hit back with another piece of sublime rugby attack play. The visitors won a lineout on the far side wing, however, Charlie Wiggin was first to the throw-in and secured good possession for his side.

The ball was flashed across the backline to Sam Russell, now operating on the wing, following his earlier nose "reshaping" exploit in the first half! His sprint down the wing put his side into a good position and they were able to work the ball across the park, with Chris John, Brad James and Kofi Miller all playing a key role. The final phase of play was ended by the initiator of the move, Second Row, Charlie Wiggin, who took possession from Miller and crashed through to score. This put his side back into the lead, which Freddie Spencer increased, with the conversion.

A dramatic ending was in sight and in the last play of the match, Camp Hill managed a converted score, to take victory by the narrowest of margins.

Full Time: 36 - 38