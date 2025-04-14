Leamington seal cup progress after try in final seconds

Leamington celebrate a dramatic win against Bugbroke. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

It is difficult to know where to begin a match report, when the circumstances are so dramatic, so perhaps it is wise to start with the result, which was a win for Leamington, away to Bugbroke, in the Papa John Trophy, by 41 points to 39.

The victors scoring a try in the last seconds of the match through Freddie Spencer, to draw level, with James Dunne adding the conversion, to win the game for his team.

Bugbroke RFC ply their trade in Counties 1 Midlands East (South) and finished the season in 5th place. This fixture was played at the ground of Northampton Men's Own RFC, in the village of Ashton, some three miles away from Bugbroke's pastures, as the hosts premises were unavailable.

The dramatic ending to the game was in sharp contrast to how the match had begun, as Bugbroke were 14 points up within eight minutes and were facing a very despondent looking Leamington squad. The hosts increased their lead further, with three more tries, before Leamington could muster a response with a late try in the half from Freddie Spencer.

The second period began well for Leamington, who now had slope advantage. The Pack put pressure on the Bugbroke defence and second row, Jake Dallyn, was just held up short of the line. However, centre, Joe Johnston, was quick to support and twisted out of one attempted tackle, before reversing his body shape to make enough space to dive through for a try. Fly-half, James Dunne, making his first appearance of the season, duly added the conversion.

A good start for the visitors, but still a mountain to climb and judging by their first half display, too steep to conquer. How wrong!

Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, a leader through example, was suddenly seeing his team begin to grow in confidence and "togetherness", something completely lacking in the first period. The Pack were now dominating, especially in the scrum and the forwards created the next score, when prop, Sam Richards, set the ball, deep in his own half, allowed Dallyn and Kinghorn to retain possession, before Gareth Shuttleworth took over and broke clear. The incursion down the far side flank, opened up the home defence and when winger, Josh Tockley, received Shuttleworth's pass, he was able to out run the Bugbroke defenders and race in for a spectacular try. Dunne added the conversion and Leamington were beginning to sparkle.

The home side managed to catch breath via a penalty goal, however, Leamington were soon snapping at their heels again and following a break from Tockley, the visitors were back on the score sheet. The winger made good ground down the flank before getting the ball to Dallyn, who was in fine form and was able to use his power and pace to race through for another well-worked score. Dunne was quick to slot over the conversion.

The momentum was certainly now with Leamington, although they still had to contend with a setback, as Bugbroke broke away for a try, with the conversion attempt hitting the crossbar and falling clear. How important was that to become!

Leamington were undeterred by this 12 point gap and it was the enterprising Shuttleworth who masterminded his side's next score. The home side conceded a penalty in their 22 metre zone, which Shuttleworth took quickly and set about attacking the home try line. With the Leamington backline looking thirsty for the ball, scrum-half, Sam Bond, dummied his pass out and dived over for a fine individual score. Dunne's boot added the extras.

A Try was all that separated the sides now, a position that never looked likely at the start of the game. Leamington had worked a miracle in turning a poor first half performance, into a productive, powerful and polished second half display, probably their best of the season.

Bugbroke, unsurprisingly, were "shell-shocked", both at their inept second half showing and the way in which Leamington had transformed their game. Their nerves were totally shattered and when winger, Stu Campbell, sent through a clever, downfield kick, they were unable to prevent the strong running, Freddie Spencer, from claiming possession and scoring the try that brought the scores level.

It was definitely the stuff of fiction for anyone who had not been privy to watch the game. The last action of the match was left to James Dunne. Could he add the match winning conversion. He took an age to place and address the ball, fully aware of the importance of the kick. While others waited with baited breath, Dunne calmy stepped up and directed the ball majestically between the posts.

This is without doubt a game that will be remembered long into the dotage of the players and Coaching staff and one that will be added to Leamington Rugby Club's rich history.