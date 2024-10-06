Leamington Skittles League gets the new season underway
The 2024-25 season of the Blyth Liggins Skittles League got underway again at Leamington Cricket Club last week, with some very high scoring going on.
No less than six players had 40+ scores. Neil Smith was the highest scorer with a magnificent 48 pins in the last leg for All Sorts, without which they would have been beaten, helping to secure a 195-192 (11-9) win over Pacemakers, for whom Jane Bracey scored 40.
The other 40+ scores all came in the needle match between the Demons, and their arch-rivals (and champions), Zimmers, the Man City of the skittles league. The clash brought out the best in the Demons with scores of 41, 44 and 41, from Steve Smith, Dave Turner and Matt Dale respectively, giving them a 221-207 (14-6) win over Zimmers, despite a 40 in response from James Cowan.
But none of this should detract from the fact that BFC United lead the way at the top of the table, thanks to a 214-195 (18-2) win over Jocky’s Jokers.
The other wins this week were for Grovers Rovers, who beat Groovies 198-187 (13-7), and for Bad Eggs, who beat newcomers Skittled Pink 197-179 (14-6), with a solid performance.
