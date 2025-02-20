Leamington skittles title race wide open after defeat from leaders

Blyth Liggins Skittles league Table

Third place, BFC United upset the apple cart in the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League this week, when they beat the leaders, Grovers Rovers, 210-206 (11-9) to throw the title chase wide open.

It looked like it was all over when Rovers last man, Jack Hawkes, secured a solid 39, but BFC’s last man, Sam Morris, had other ideas, and with the very last end of the match, scored 14 for a total score of 45 pins (this week’s highest score).

To add even more misery to Grovers Rover’s week, second place Demons followed up there 20-0 win from last week, with a 19-1 win this week, beating a depleted All Sorts side 210-186, to take them to within three points of the leaders.

Zimmers also secured a good win 210-182 (17-3) against Jocky’s Jokers, with Paul Coleman top scoring on 42. This puts both Zimmers and BFC United within striking distance of the leaders, since they both have a game in hand, with only four games left to play.

Bad Eggs close up to within two points of All Sorts, after picking up 8 pts in an exciting 205-205 draw against Pacemakers (11 pts) for whom Simon Heath top scored on 41. Skittled Pink had an unusual result, beating Nutters 178-175 but losing out on the points (8-12).

The win was mainly due to Jay Wickes outstanding score of 42. Nutters move off the bottom above Groovies, who did not play this week