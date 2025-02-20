Leamington skittles title race wide open after defeat from leaders
It looked like it was all over when Rovers last man, Jack Hawkes, secured a solid 39, but BFC’s last man, Sam Morris, had other ideas, and with the very last end of the match, scored 14 for a total score of 45 pins (this week’s highest score).
To add even more misery to Grovers Rover’s week, second place Demons followed up there 20-0 win from last week, with a 19-1 win this week, beating a depleted All Sorts side 210-186, to take them to within three points of the leaders.
Zimmers also secured a good win 210-182 (17-3) against Jocky’s Jokers, with Paul Coleman top scoring on 42. This puts both Zimmers and BFC United within striking distance of the leaders, since they both have a game in hand, with only four games left to play.
Bad Eggs close up to within two points of All Sorts, after picking up 8 pts in an exciting 205-205 draw against Pacemakers (11 pts) for whom Simon Heath top scored on 41. Skittled Pink had an unusual result, beating Nutters 178-175 but losing out on the points (8-12).
The win was mainly due to Jay Wickes outstanding score of 42. Nutters move off the bottom above Groovies, who did not play this week