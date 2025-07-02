Leamington Sunday League president David Finch passes away

David Finch 5th from the right, front row. With his Committee.

The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League has confirmed the passing of League President David John Finch.

In conjunction from David's wife Frances and the family, the Leamington Sunday League made the following statement.

"David was elected President of the League at the end of the 2022 season, and it was a role he relished and thoroughly enjoyed. Attending Council of Clubs meetings and Committee meetings and supporting Cup Finals, where he would enjoy presenting Cups and Medal to players after matches.

"David First got involved with the Leamington Sunday League in the 1967-68 season with the formation of Avonside United FC. David was duly volunteered to become the Club representative to the League, and he swiftly followed that by joining the League management committee.

David Finch presenting the Division 1 winners Trophy to the Hawkes Mill Captain and Vice Captain. Tom Hall and Jordan Brandish.

"David was a useful left back and in the 68-69 season he made 36 appearances, scored 4 goals and was named "selectors player of the season". Meanwhile, David was elected Vice Chairman of the League in 1973, and the following year he took over as Chairman. He remained as Chairman until 1979, when he was elected Vice President. This was a position he held until he became President.

"David was into many other sports, he used to ride out racing horses for local trainers in the Leamington Spa area. His other love was sailing and became Commodore at Draycote Water Sailing Club in the early 80s."

"David will be missed by all who knew him - R.I.P."