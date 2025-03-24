Leamington Sunday League volunteers meet for final time this season

The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday League Council of Clubs represetatives 2024-25

The final Council of Clubs meeting took place for this season last week.

The unsung members of the Council of Clubs gathered last week for their final meeting of the season.

These volunteers are the backbone of the League and do tremendous work keeping the League operating in the successful way that it should.

League Chairman Mark Rowlatt said: "Without these fantastic volunteers we would have no Sunday Football in the Leamington and District area. These are the extraordinary guys and girls that donate so much of their free time to run the clubs that make up our League. Their contribution is immense"