Leamington Sunday League volunteers meet for final time this season

By Mark Rowlatt
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 13:16 BST
The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday League Council of Clubs represetatives 2024-25
The unsung members of the Council of Clubs gathered last week for their final meeting of the season.

These volunteers are the backbone of the League and do tremendous work keeping the League operating in the successful way that it should.

League Chairman Mark Rowlatt said: "Without these fantastic volunteers we would have no Sunday Football in the Leamington and District area. These are the extraordinary guys and girls that donate so much of their free time to run the clubs that make up our League. Their contribution is immense"

