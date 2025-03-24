Leamington Sunday League volunteers meet for final time this season
The final Council of Clubs meeting took place for this season last week.
These volunteers are the backbone of the League and do tremendous work keeping the League operating in the successful way that it should.
League Chairman Mark Rowlatt said: "Without these fantastic volunteers we would have no Sunday Football in the Leamington and District area. These are the extraordinary guys and girls that donate so much of their free time to run the clubs that make up our League. Their contribution is immense"