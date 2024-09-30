Leamington table tennis enjoys season lift-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first week of the season in the Leamington League got off to a fine start.

Rugby A demonstrated their strength when dispatching a strong Colebridge A side 7-3. Ryan Lines won his three, his closest encounter being against Riz Akbar whom he beat in 5. Matt Outhwaite also grabbed a treble though he was extended to 11-9 in the 5th when facing Michael Browne.

The duo then took the doubles in 5. Akbar, Browne and Michael Rinnhofer all returned single wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxhill were also 7-3 winners against Lillington Free Church C. Tony West was in impressive form to bag his three. Anthony Gorman also notched a treble but included a 12-10 in the 5th win over Jeff Harris. Brian Hobill won a single. Harry Purewal and Josh Yarrow accounted for Hobill and Harris and Yarrow won the doubles 3-1.

Free Church B edged St Georges B 6-4 in a match loaded with 5 setters. Tom Brocklehurst’s brace included a 12-10 in the 5th verdict over Damon Fenton, Dan Stone’s double saw him beat Earl Sweeney in 5 and Monika Tomaszek went to 5 in every match, losing to Mark Jackson but beating Fenton and Sweeney. Jackson won his three and steered Fenton to the doubles.

WCC Bats and Rugby B fought out a draw. Predictably, the League’s top player, Rugby’s Adrian Pilgrim, again delivered a faultless display winning his three and the doubles with Tomas Jacko. Jacko added a win over Martin Hunter. In reply Nilton Green and Simon Griew each won twice and Hunter overcame Sarah James.

Promoted Nomads Aces went down 3-7 to visitors Wellesbourne. Pete Barrow was in fine form for the villagers winning his three. Alan Cotton chipped in with two, defeating Andy Davies in 5, and Steve Cull won once with Barrow and Cotton getting the doubles in straight games. Simon Nolan (2) and Paul Rowan (1) put points on the board for the home team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest winners in Division 2 were WCC Coots who swept aside Whitnash 9-1. Cliff Jackson and Arun Jogi were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Mark Freeman won two, losing to Richard Smith. Meanwhile Rugby C were held to a draw by promoted Free Church E. For Rugby, Jack Evans won 2 losing to Radu Draghici, Marina Ndumengo also took two, losing to Sam Groom and the pair won the doubles. Church’s Susie Swan had a notable win over Jo Outhwaite and Draghici and Groom each won twice.

Free Church F won 10-0 against WCC Dinos in the third division, winning all singles in straight games. Nick Darwen , Mark Singleton and Jay Virdi were in no mood to drop points and wrapped things up with a 3-1 doubles victory for Darwen and Virdi. Moreton Morrell TCC overcame debutants Free Church G 7-3. Last season’s top player in this division., Kannan Nithi, won his three as did Pablo Smith, though he was taken to 5 by Bethan Jones.. The pair combined for a 3-0 doubles success. Alex Bosworth, Chris Bosworth and Jones all emerged with a win. Nomads Codgers were held to a draw by another team full of debutants in Radford C. Padipat Pluemworsawat looks a real find for Radford, with an impressive hat-trick.

He won 8 out of 9 sets when conceding 5 or less points and in the 9th he lost 6!! Mak Meina won once and took the doubles with his number one. Richard Miles won two for Codgers, Kim Wong also bagged two, beating Meina 11-8 in the 5th and Kevin Finn beat Gary Edwards.Free Church H beat Ashorne B 7-3 after Ankit Sharma posted a hat-trick. He was given good support by Marc Briscoe and David Wedgbury who both won twice. Jim Goodwin starred for the villagers with a double. Paul Hedges and William Little won the doubles against Sharma and Wedgbury, 11-8 in the 5th.