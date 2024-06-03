Leamington table tennis players take to the national stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several local players entered the Gloucester grand prix.

Several local players entered the Gloucester Grand prix table-tennis tournament the weekend before last. Players can enter the band appropriate to their ranking levels plus the one above and Grand Prix events are amongst the highest rated in the calendar.

Lee Dorning of Lillington Free Church won Band 4 defeating Craig Brown in the semi-final and Brian Wan in the Final, both with impressive 3-0 verdicts. In his semi-final Wan had defeated another Leamington League player, Craig Allen of Colebridge. Dorning topped that performance in Band 3. He survived a quarter-final scare at the hands of his team-mate, Rex Wong, winning 3-2 after trailing 0-2 but took his semi 3-0 against Joe Britnell. His opponent in the Final was Janak Shah of Middlesex whom he dispatched 3-1.

Club mate Monika Tomasek also enjoyed a good return. She won the women’s Band 3 which was played as a round robin. She recorded 4 wins out of 5, a feat emulated by Aneta Kula but emerged as the winner by virtue of defeating Kula 3-2 in their individual match. Tomaszek faced Kula again in the semi-final of Band 2 but this time triumphed 3-0. In the Final she opposed Juliette Helfi of Middlesex, the England number 58 but had to settle for runner-up’s position after going down -4,10,-5,5,-6.

Lee Dorning collects his cheque alongside runner-up Janak Shah.

Local players might be interested to note that Josh Bennett reached the semi- final of Band 1, losing 1-3 to the eventual winner, Grigory Vlasov. Although he doesn’t play competitively in our area, hailing from Sussex, Josh, the England number 16, is currently living in Southam.

Last weekend four Leamington teams travelled to Draycott to compete in the Finals of the National knock-out cups. In the Wilmott (Men’s) Cup Leamington were represented by Lee Dorning of Lillington Free Church and Ryan Lines of Rugby. Hull were edged 3-2 with the Spa duo both beating Bailey Pye and combining to win the doubles. However, the other three matches ended in defeat. They lost to Plymouth 2-3 with each player winning a singles. Two strong London sides were also faced. Dorning defeated Munib Ahmed in a 1-4 loss and he then overcame Tianyi Yu, rated 59 in England, in a 1-4 loss against Wembley and Harrow.

In the Rosebowl (Ladies) cup Marina Ndumengo of Rugby and Monika Tomaszek of Lillington teamed up. The Isle of Wight were swept aside 5-0 with the ladies defeating Elaine Mills and Pat Thornley. Nottingham were beaten 3-2 Tomasek winning her two against Cathy Cody and Jane Vickers and Ndumengo beating Cody. However, the pair suffered two defeats, losing to Derby when a consolation doubles win against Naomi Coker and Diana Rusinova wasn’t good enough to stave off defeat. They also fell 1-4 to Plymouth where Tomaszek picked up an excellent win over Yuki Gresswell.

Daniel Stone and Rex Wong, both of Free Church, turned out in the Carter (junior Boys) cup and did exceptionally well to win their group. Oliver Cunningham and Karl Lee of Plymouth were dispatched 5-0, Nottingham succumbed 3-2 with both boys overcoming Daniel Richardson and securing the doubles against Fred Jones and Richardson and Wembley and Harrow were edged 3-2 with Wong winning his two against Jamal Shah and Nishil Shah and steering Stones to the doubles. This set Leamington up for a shot at the top places but they were thwarted by a strong Norwich team who beat them 3-0.