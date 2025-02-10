Leamington TV commentator recognised with prestigious hockey award

Nick Irvine is described as the 'voice of hockey'

Leamington raised Nick Irvine was awarded the prestigious Graham Wilson Award for Services to Hockey Media at the 41st annual awards lunch held on Friday at the Union Jack Club, London.

Irvine, often referred to as the “Voice of Hockey”, has been a seminal figure in sports broadcasting, particularly within the hockey community.

His life in hockey began when he applied for a volunteer role ahead of the 1986 World Cup in London. He then put his name forward as a regional TV commentator for a domestic league game following Team GB’s 1988 gold in Seoul and he hasn’t looked back.

He has since covered Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games and World Cups and with his love of the game, the 72-year-old has shown no signs of putting down the microphone.

Nick Irvine sent a special video message to the attendees as he was commentating at the Indoor Hockey World Cup

His continued association with the Euro Hockey League (EHL) and international tournaments has been instrumental in transforming the way the sport is presented and perceived. Irvine’s distinctive commentary style has not only enhanced the viewing experience but has also played a crucial role in popularising hockey across Europe and beyond.

Accepting the award remotely while commentating at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, Irvine expressed his gratitude:

“I can’t even begin to tell you what an honour I feel here, for two reasons. Firstly, because the accolade comes from my peers in the media industry in our sport.

“And secondly, because it bears the name of Graham Wilson. He was a really good guy, a great journalist, but an even better man. I know we all miss him terribly.”

Nick Irvine first commentated on hockey in 1988

Born and raised in Kenilworth and Leamington Spa, Nick attended Leamington College for Boys. He also played hockey at Warwick HC then Coventry and North Warwickshire.

He retired from his job as director of Marketing and PR at Bloxham School and currently lives in Bloxham near Banbury.

The Graham Wilson Award, named in memory of the late, esteemed hockey journalist Graham Wilson, is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional skill, integrity, and dedication in the field of hockey media.

“Nick’s unwavering dedication, passion, and storytelling ability have made him one of the most respected voices in the sport,” the judges said.

“The Hockey Writers’ Club extended its heartfelt congratulations to Nick for his outstanding contributions to sports broadcasting and his invaluable role in enhancing the world of hockey through media.”