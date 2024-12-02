Lillington Free Church A move to top of the table

Jack and Sheneli of Rugby G, left and right, beat Eathorpe F 5-0, Dave and Josh in Division C. See report.

Lillington Free Church A returned to the summit of Division 1 by one point after swamping Colebridge A 10-0. James Berry, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong were the trio on form. Most resistance came from Craig Allen who extended Berry to 11-9 in the 5th.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WCC Bats sit second and also won 10-0 when accounting for Nomads Aces. Simon Griew, Martin Hunter and Martyn Todd bagged the points. Paul Rowan took Todd to 5. Third placed St Georges B had to settle for a draw at Wellesbourne after fielding a player short. Mark Jackson won his three and the doubles with Damon Fenton who won one. Pete Barrow and Dave Harvey both won singles to add to the 3 points conceded.

Bottom team Oxhill were re-inforced by the signing of Dave Ramsey who has returned to the area after two years away. He contributed a single to two wins from Tony West as they met Rugby A and the duo grabbed the doubles. However, 5th placed Rugby A got home 6-4 by virtue of a treble from Matt Outhwaite, two from Ryan Lines and a single from Luke Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division 2 WCC Bears slipped to 4th when losing to Free Church D who now sit 3rd. Dan Shaw was in tremendous form for the victors, his hat-trick including an 11-9 in the 5th win over Paul Calloway. Stefan Birca chipped in with two and Chris Jones one. Birca and Shaw proved too strong in the doubles, winning in straight sets. Calloway (2) and Chris Hughes (1) responded.

Eathorpe A in second, took advantage and whitewashed their B team 10-0. Elliott Hey, Marius Morariu and Kieran Podbury saw them open up a 12 point gap over Church. WCC Coots defeated Free Church E 6-4. Arun Jogi won his three, Cliff Jackson two and Steve Proctor one. Radu Draghici starred for Church with two wins and the doubles with Sam Groom, who won once.

Lillington Free Church F lead Division 3 by 3 points, their latest win being 8-2 against their H side. Nick Darwen claimed a triple, and Cherry Matthews and Mark Singleton each won two. Phil Booth and Marc Briscoe shared H’s spoils. Radford C, in second, also won 8-2 when facing WCC Dinos. Martin Gallauer was undefeated and Gary Edwards and Mak Meina added twos. Colin Astbury got both points for Council.

Moreton Morrell put in a strong performance when beating WCC Flounders 9-1. Kannan Nithi preserved his 100% record and partnered Doug Holden to the doubles. Pablo Smith was also undefeated and it was Holden who dropped the point to Joseph Cho. Free Church G were also 9-1 winners against Ashorne B. Alex Bosworth and reserve Chris Roe nailed all their singles and the doubles. Chris Bosworth chalked up two, losing to William Little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashorne A pipped Nomads Dragons 6-4. Alexandros Plianos (3) and Richard Grover (2) put themselves on the verge of victory and the pair secured the doubles to clinch it. Jill Weaving’s brace included a first ever success against Grover. Catherine McAuley and Mike Weaving provided the remaining points.

Eathorpe D are 10 points clear at the top of Division A. Toby John won two and the doubles with Darren Hadley who was a single winner in their 4-1 win over WCC Flounders. Andy Caine took the consolation.

Free Church I squeezed past FISSC 3-2. Two of the division’s top players faced each other with Jay Virdi of Church beating Robert Bartowski. Nicolae Grosu got Church over the line when, like Virdi, he beat Neil Mudie. However, it was FISSC who took the doubles. Second placed Rugby F also won 3-2, against Radford D. Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata won singles and the doubles for Rugby but neither could overcome Stuart Ayres.

Another Rugby side, G, occupy second in Division C. Jack Kuomi and 11 year old schoolgirl Shaneli Wickramanayaka got all 5 points when taking on Eathorpe F.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Church O top division D and did themselves no harm when beating Eathorpe H 5-0 courtesy of Otis Green, in his debut season and still unbeaten, and Matt Hayes.

Three players from Lillington Free Church TTC entered the Herford ranking tournament at the weekend. All three, Tom Brocklehurst, Greg Swan and Monika Tomaszek are team-mates, representing the club’s B side. Competing in Band 2 all were runners-up in their first groups. In the second group, Swan beat Reece Taylor-Lock and Brocklehurst, Brocklehurst beat Dylan Day and Taylor- Lock, and Tomaszek’s wins included a hard fought 5 set win over Dave Adamson of Gloucestershire. As a result, all three progressed to the semi-finals with Tomaszek beating Brocklehurst but Swan losing to Bhanureka Sabaratnam. Club pride was restored however when Tomaszek won the final and a cash prize.