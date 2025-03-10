Lillington Free Church B aim for survival in Leamington Table Tennis League

Ben Titmas and Luke Hadley of Eathorpe H played Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker of Eathorpe F in Division D.

Relegation threatened Lillington Free Church B kept themselves above the Division 1 drop zone with two successive wins.

First they beat rivals Oxhill 6-4 with junior Daniel Stone racing to an excellent hat-trick. Monika Tomaszek won two and Greg Swan one. Dave Ramsey replied with a brace, Tony Gorman held one and the duo took the doubles. Then came an 8-2 success against bottom side Nomads Aces. Stone again recorded a treble, Tom Brocklehurst and Tomaszek added two apiece, both losing to Simon Nolan, and Brocklehurst and Stones sneaked the doubles 11-9 in the 5th.

Aces have 43 points from 19 matches, Oxhill have 59 from 14 and Church B have 62 from 15. Leaders Free Church A overcame their C team 9-1. Lee Dorning and Rex Wong were unbeaten in singles and doubles and James Berry won two. Owain Jones claimed C’s point. Rugby A sit 4th after a 6-4 win over 6th placed Wellesbourne. Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite won all of their singles but Alan Cotton and Steve Cull beat them 11-9 in the 5th in the doubles. Cotton, Cull and Dave Harvey all posted singles for the villagers.

Second placed Eathorpe A remain in a promotion spot after a draw with 4th placed Flavels in Division 2. Shivam Kapur won two for Flavels, beating Pete Titmas 11-9 in the 5th but losing to Kieran Podbury 8-11 in the 5th. Trevor Bradley also landed two and the duo won the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. Podbury and Titmas each won twice and Marius Morariu added one.

Third placed Free Church D overcame Rugby C 9-1. Stefan Birca and Chris Jones grabbed maximums and Dan Shaw won twice as well as taking the doubles with Birca, Marina Ndumengo getting the consolation. Eathorpe A have 112 from 18 and Church D have 97 from 16. The runaway leaders, WCC A, (124 from 14) march on and saw off Colebridge B 9-1. Niall Herbert, Chris Maiden and William Panes won all the singles but Maiden and Panes lost the doubles to Dean Hicks and Jason Rainey 10-12 in the 5th. WCC Coots defeated Eathorpe B 7-3. Mark Freeman, Cliff Jackson and Steve Proctor all won two and Freeman and Proctor took the doubles. Ben James won two for Eathorpe and Jim Levack supplied one.

A word of praise must go to the bottom team in Division 3, Eathorpe C, who recorded their first win of the season in impressive style, dispatching Moreton Morrell 8-2. David Hawkes was invincible in singles and John Ablett and Mark Popham each won twice as well as bagging the doubles. Lloyd Pettiford won two for Moreton.

At the other end of the division Radford C extended their lead at the top when whitewashing Ashorne B 10-0. Boye Cho , Martin Gallauer and Mak Meina were in top form, taking their team to 144 points from 19 matches. It looks as if the other promotion spot lies between Free Church F ( 135 from 19) and Ashorne A (125 from 18). Church disposed of Nomads Codgers 9-1 (Nick Darwen 3, Nick Newman 3 and Cherry Matthews 2 plus the doubles). John Taylor notched Codgers’ consolation. Meanwhile Ashorne A beat WCC Dinos 8-2. Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos won their singles and got home in the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. Steve Handsley added one.

Colin Astbury and Derek Harwood replied for Dinos. Nomads Dragons (117 from 19) sit 4th and enjoyed a 7-3 win over 9th placed Free Church H. Jon Waters’ treble included a 5 set win over Phil Booth. Jill Weaving won 2 and Catherine McAuley one with the pair winning the doubles. Ankit Sharma (2) and Booth (1) responded. Free Church G are 5th and overcame7th placed WCC Flounders 7-3 despite an excellent treble from Simon Chalker. Alex Bosworth, Chris Bosworth and Tudor Draghici all won twice and the two juniors, Alex and Tudor, took the doubles.

Eathorpe D have opened up a huge lead in Division A and Darren Hadley and Toby John maintained the momentum after eclipsing Radford A 5-0.

WCC Flounders in 5th upset third placed FISSC in Division B edging them 3-2. Joseph Choye won his two and guided Chris Liu to the doubles. Mark Kingham and Mandip Takhar replied.

11 year old Shaneli Wickramanayaka continues to impress in Division C and won her two singles against Eathorpe G as Rugby G sped to a 4-1 success. Grace Newman won one and shared the doubles win with Sam Neal getting a good consolation. Free Church O had a close tussle with their L team who emerged as 3-2 victors. Ian Rourke used his experience to post two for L and Keerthi Bakthisaran won one. Otis Green replied and took the doubles in 5 with Paul Emberson.