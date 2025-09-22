Lillington Free Church off to good start
Their first match pitted them against Kidlington Forum. Josh Yarrow won his two, overcoming Antonina Bohach 3-0 and Kiaresh Shaddell 11-8 in the 5th. Rex Wong also had two, impressive wins overcoming Shaddell in straight sets and England number 58 James Rule 3-1. James Berry beat Alexander Sheppard in 5 and Chris Mulligan defeated Bohach. With Berry and Wong taking the doubles, a 7-2 victory was recorded.
Church came down to earth in the next match losing 1-8 to Match Play of Torbay who already look to be a cut above the other 7 teams. James Berry notched the consolation with a fine 5 set win over Daniel Hearne-Potton.
However, Sunday saw Church resume their winning streak. First Nottingham 2 were dispatched 6-3. Wong beat James Harvey and James Vidal, Yarrow nailed Harry Stevens and Scott Ching, both in straight sets, and Berry beat Stevens in 5, losing to Vidal 9-11 in the 5th. Berry and Wong won the doubles 11-8 in the 5th.
The final match was against Halton of Widnes, Church edging a thrilling match 5-4. Sixteen year old Rex Wong led the way with wins over Rowan Kumar and Brett Heppenstall, both in straight sets. Berry beat Heppenstall 3-1 and partnered Wong to a crucial doubles win and Ricardo Bolanos got his team over the line when dispatching Kumar 3-0.
Church sit in joint second of 8 with the Britannia club of Ipswich.
The Leamington League has its opening fixtures this week and Division 1 should be wide open after Lillington's decision to share out last year's title winning squad between their 3 top teams. This could bring the likes of Rugby A and B, St Georges and perhaps former champions Colebridge into contention. Other teams might well surprise their opponents.