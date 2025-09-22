Lillington Free Church off to good start

The Lillington squad who competed in the British Clubs League. James Berry, Monika Tomaszek, Josh Yarrow, Chris Mulligan, Rex Wong and Ricardo Bolanos

Lillington Free Church TTC began their British Clubs League campaign in great form winning 3 of their opening 4 matches in Division B (1) staged at the Highfield Club in Wellingborough at the weekend.

Their first match pitted them against Kidlington Forum. Josh Yarrow won his two, overcoming Antonina Bohach 3-0 and Kiaresh Shaddell 11-8 in the 5th. Rex Wong also had two, impressive wins overcoming Shaddell in straight sets and England number 58 James Rule 3-1. James Berry beat Alexander Sheppard in 5 and Chris Mulligan defeated Bohach. With Berry and Wong taking the doubles, a 7-2 victory was recorded.

Church came down to earth in the next match losing 1-8 to Match Play of Torbay who already look to be a cut above the other 7 teams. James Berry notched the consolation with a fine 5 set win over Daniel Hearne-Potton.

However, Sunday saw Church resume their winning streak. First Nottingham 2 were dispatched 6-3. Wong beat James Harvey and James Vidal, Yarrow nailed Harry Stevens and Scott Ching, both in straight sets, and Berry beat Stevens in 5, losing to Vidal 9-11 in the 5th. Berry and Wong won the doubles 11-8 in the 5th.

The final match was against Halton of Widnes, Church edging a thrilling match 5-4. Sixteen year old Rex Wong led the way with wins over Rowan Kumar and Brett Heppenstall, both in straight sets. Berry beat Heppenstall 3-1 and partnered Wong to a crucial doubles win and Ricardo Bolanos got his team over the line when dispatching Kumar 3-0.

Church sit in joint second of 8 with the Britannia club of Ipswich.

The Leamington League has its opening fixtures this week and Division 1 should be wide open after Lillington's decision to share out last year's title winning squad between their 3 top teams. This could bring the likes of Rugby A and B, St Georges and perhaps former champions Colebridge into contention. Other teams might well surprise their opponents.