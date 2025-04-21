Lillington Free Church Seniors preserve their status

Lillington Free Church A are Champions of Division 1. Sam Weaving , Lee Dorning and Rex Wong are pictured. James Berry completes the quartet.

Lillington Free Church TTC's senior squad travelled to Draycott to compete on the final weekend in the Senior British League Division 2B.

Having gained promotion last season the team were anxious to avoid relegation.

The Saturday started disappointingly with Church losing to Draycott 4-5. Lee Dorning won two, Ricardo Bolanos and Monika Tomaszek added singles but the crucial doubles was lost 9-11 in the 5th. Leaders Archway Peterborough were next and Church were no match, falling 0-9.

Church’s fate therefore rested on Sunday’s results. The opening match saw Church pip Daily News , an on-line table-tennis club based in Bristol, 5-4. James Berry, Ricardo, Lee and Rex Wong all took singles and this time the doubles went in Lillington’s favour as Lee and Rex secured an 11-6 in the 5th win over Daniel Ives and Joe Ratajcak. The final match was against Sycamore of Nottingham with Church dipping out for the second time 4-5. James, Lee and Rex each won one and Lee and Ricardo won the doubles 3-1 against Ian Musk and Mohammed Salameh but it was not enough. This left three teams level on 8 points. After countback Sycamore finished 5th Church 6th and it was the unfortunate Wood Green of Wednesbury who occupied the second relegation spot in 7th.

In Division 1 Lillington Free Church B secured their status with an 8-2 win over St Georges A. Ricardo Bolanos and Daniel Stone recorded maximums and Nikit Sajiv contributed two, losing to Danny Ricks. Ricks partnered Mark Rose to a 12-10 in the 5th doubles success. Relegation now rests between Colebridge A and Free Church C. Church C have two matches to play and need 8 points to preserve their position in the top division.

In Division 2 relegation also has to be decided. Contenders Rugby C managed one point against champions WCC A. Taran Dhillon and Chris Maiden wrapped up 7 points for the new champions and Andy Caine posted two. Pablo Caldas grabbed the consolation. Rugby have two outstanding matches, both against Eathorpe B and require 15 points to relegate Free Church E. WCC A also played third placed Free Church D in a re-arranged match, drawing 5-5. Taran won his three for Council and Chris Maiden won two but Church stayed in it with Daniel Shaw winning twice, Stefan Birca once and Anthony Smith a determined 5 setter against Andy Caine. Birca and Shaw took the doubles 11-8 in the 5th.

In Division C Free Church K hosted Eathorpe E with the visitors triumphing 4-1. The evening started well for Church, Alfie Green and Johan Pretorius calling the doubles which they won. However, Luis and Ross Baxter won all the singles to round off their first season at this level in style.

Promoted Eathorpe F lost a close match 2-3 to third placed Free Church P. Young Leon Hayward won his two and Harry Davenport showed how his confidence has grown with an excellent win. Dave Hawker won a single in response and paired with Guy Ashworth for the doubles.