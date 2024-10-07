Lillington Free Church stage first graded tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lillington Free Church TTC staged its first graded tournament of the season at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick last weekend.

The host club provided the winner of the Senior singles in the morning when Josh Yarrow, newly returned from university, beat Craig Allen of Colebridge 3-1 in his semi-final and then took the final against Steve Bertie of Continental Stars in Birmingham 3-1. Bertie had beaten Fai Lau of Coventry in his semi.

Susie Swan of Free Church did well to reach the semi-final of a predominantly male junior event but lost out to Jack Ganderton of Stratford 1-3. In the other semi, Brandon Patterson of Kidlington defeated Alex Lau of Colebridge in straight games. The final was close with Patterson triumphing 11-7 in the 5th.

The cadets numbered 6 entrants and all played each other. Lillington’s Toby Roe emerged as the winner with club-mate Shivam Gupta as runner-up.

Josh Yarrow won the Senior event at the graded tournament.

Likewise the under 13s was played on a round robin basis. Neel Deshpande of Knighton Park, Leicester, finished top with Tony Hu of Kidlington his nearest rival.

In the afternoon events Craig Allen got his revenge over Josh Yarrow in his semi of the grade A and then had to play a Free Church junior, Dan Stone, who had overcome Steve Bertie in his semi. Allen was made to fight by the youngster, winning 3-1.

In grade B, Mark Van Hoorebeck , unattached, beat Jack Ganderton 3-1 in one semi whilst another unattached player Lewis Singleton, formerly of Free Church, defeated Brandon Patterson. Van Hoorebeck took the trophy 3-1.

Two local players contested the Grade C final. Diosdado Alferez of Radford reached the final by beating Leigh Ganderton of Stratford in the semi. He was to meet Church’s Tobias Eriksson who had overcome Yoto Vassilev of Continental Stars. Eriksson duly took the title 3-1.

Three Continental players contested the semi finals of the Improvers. Simona Vassileva defeated club mate Aleksandar Anchev in one semi but Zdravko Anchev fell to Kidlington’s James Lee. Lee won an exciting final 14-12 in the 5th.

Finally, the contestants in the semis of the Beginners were Peter Vassilev, Continental, who beat Ashton Elsom of Tamworth whilst Dylan Soo of Tamworth defeated Josh Elsom, his club mate. Soo took the trophy in straight games.

In the League, Champions Lillington Free Church A began their Division 1 campaign with an 8-2 win at Wellesbourne. Lee Dorning and Rex Wong were unbeaten, though Dave Harvey took Church number one Dorning to 12-10 in the 5th. James Berry won two. Pete Barrow gained a consolation singles and then partnered Alan Cotton to the doubles. Home team St Georges A edged Free Church B 6-4 with no player securing a maximum. Pete Muir won twice for the hosts, losing to Tom Brocklehurst in 5 and Mark Rose also added two. Gary Jackson supplied a single and paired with Rose to take the doubles in 5. Brocklehurst and Monika Tomaszek shared Church’s points.

St Georges B were also at home but fell 4-6 to WCC Bats. Mark Jackson won his three for Georges and won the doubles in straight sets with Damon Fenton but the visitors took the win with two from apiece Taran Dhillon, Nilton Green and Martyn Todd.

In Division 2 WCC A recorded a flawless performance against Eathorpe B in a 10-0 win. Taran Dhillon, Niall Herbert and Chris Maiden will be hard to beat at this level. Rugby C were also 10-0 winners against their D team. Marina Ndumengo, Jo Outhwaite and Peter Ratcliffe were the victorious trio. Dave Cox was close to grabbing a consolation going down 9-11 in the 5th to Outhwaite.

Free Church F pocketed 9 points on their visit to Eathorpe C in Division 3. Nick Newman and Jay Virdi were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Cherry Matthews won twice. Dave Hawkes bagged the consolation. Ashorne A overcame their B team 7-3. Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos were hat-trick performers and Grover partnered Steve Bolton to a 5 set doubles win. Jim Goodwin, Martin Hamer and William Little all took singles for B.