Local Close Encounter

Home Guard took the victory after a close match this week.

Home Guard travelled to Myton Road for a 4 rink Triples match with Warwickshire County Council which was a very close match finishing in a 56-48 win for the visitors.

The Guard had 3 winning rinks, the highest being skipped by Brian Smith assisted by Roy Scott and Richard Talbot, the trio were 14-4 up after nine ends but a fightback by the home side reduced the overall deficit by 7 shots to finish 18-11.

Captain Fred Sawyer followed close behind aided by Colin Chamberlain and Marcia, it was 7 all at half distance but the Guard only dropped two further ends to finish 16-10 overall.

Home Guard enjoyed a win this week.

Les Woodfield with Pete Warren and Clive Antrobus were 4-8 down after nine ends but a brace of doubles and 4 singles took the Guard trio to a 12-11 win. Pete Larkin aided by Martin Bailey and Shaun Adams started well at 8-6 after nine ends but a strong finish by the Council saw the home side take the win 11-15.