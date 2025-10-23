Local triathlete finishes most successful season to-date

Local triathlete, Richard Barr from Warwick, has just finished his most successful triathlon season yet.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early on in the year, in May, he qualified for the Great Britain Age-Group Team for next year's European Triathlon Championships in Spain by finishing fourth in his age group in the Sprint Distance European Qualifier held at Blenheim Palace.

During October he competed in two Duathlon races. Duathlon involve running, then cycling, then back to running. The first of these was the English Championships Sprint Distance Duathlon at Thruxton motor racing circuit in Hampshire where Richard achieved bronze, his first national podium place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two weeks, later in the British Championships Standard/Olympic Distance race at Oulton Park motor racing circuit in Cheshire, Richard again achieved bronze. The race combined the English Championships and this time Richard obtained the Silver medal.

Richard Barr on the podium at the Duathlon Sprint Distance English Championships

These races more than made up for the disappointment he experienced a month previously where Richard was all set to race for the GB Age-Group Team in the Asian and European Championships in Istanbul – the first triathlon to straddle two continents – but fell ill on the evening before the race and unfortunately had to withdraw.

Richard said: "The Istanbul race might have been a massive disappointment for me but it was fantastic to end the season on such a high!”