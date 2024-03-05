Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation was made to Lutterworth Athletic Football Club, which has been providing children and young people of Lutterworth and surrounding villages with the chance to play in a football league for the past 40 years.

The donation will go towards the purchasing of new team kits and new training equipment.

Mark Okuniewski, an employee at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby, said:

“It will be great to see the children at Lutterworth Athletic Football Club benefit from the support of Amazon in Rugby. We wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Lee Brooks, Manager of the U14 Hurricanes, from the Lutterworth Athletic Football Club added:

“We want to thank the team at Amazon in Rugby for their contribution to our club. We are a small club and rely on donations to continue supporting our community. We are all grateful for this support from Amazon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

In 2023, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.

Amazon has recently been named as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK by the Top Employers Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. The Top Employer certification acknowledges the company’s commitment to the development and wellbeing of its employees.